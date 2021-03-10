48.5 F
Wichita
Thursday, March 11, 2021
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Proclaims March 15th ‘Kansas American Legion Day’

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Topeka – The Governor of Kansas has declared March 15, 2021 as “Kansas American Legion Day.”

As she presented the proclamation, Governor Laura Kelly praised the 102-year-old veterans service organization, the largest in the nation, for its continued work to aid wounded warriors and military families, for Legionnaires’ legacy of community volunteerism and for the organization’s significant role in establishing important national legislation.

The American Legion remains today an active and vigorous advocate for service members, veterans and their families not only on Capitol Hill, but right here in Kansas. Among its greatest legislative achievements was the enactment of the GI Bill of Rights. The initial draft of the GI Bill was written by Legionnaires at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. Many consider the GI Bill as one of the greatest pieces of legislation ever enacted.

The American Legion was founded in Paris, France by members of the American Expeditionary Force; and chartered by the United States Congress as a wartime veterans organization based on the four pillars of Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Over the past 102 years, the American Legion has become a preeminent community-service organization.

Marri Krupco, Commander, Department of Kansas American Legion, expressed her gratitude for the proclamation. “We are very grateful to Governor Laura Kelly, for your fine efforts in establishing March 15th, as ‘Kansas American Legion Day.’”

With a current membership of over 40,000 family members in over 500 Kansas American Legion posts, units, and squadrons promoting a variety of programs that support the goals of The American Legion, the State of Kansas acknowledges with profound appreciation, the special role that the American Legion members play in supporting our nation’s wartime veterans and the four pillars.

Previous articleHanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Tournament Semifinals
Next articleKBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting In Clark County

Kansas Headlines

Kansas News Service

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts