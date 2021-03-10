Kansas Proclaims March 15th ‘Kansas American Legion Day’

Topeka – The Governor of Kansas has declared March 15, 2021 as “Kansas American Legion Day.”

As she presented the proclamation, Governor Laura Kelly praised the 102-year-old veterans service organization, the largest in the nation, for its continued work to aid wounded warriors and military families, for Legionnaires’ legacy of community volunteerism and for the organization’s significant role in establishing important national legislation.

The American Legion remains today an active and vigorous advocate for service members, veterans and their families not only on Capitol Hill, but right here in Kansas. Among its greatest legislative achievements was the enactment of the GI Bill of Rights. The initial draft of the GI Bill was written by Legionnaires at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. Many consider the GI Bill as one of the greatest pieces of legislation ever enacted.

The American Legion was founded in Paris, France by members of the American Expeditionary Force; and chartered by the United States Congress as a wartime veterans organization based on the four pillars of Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Over the past 102 years, the American Legion has become a preeminent community-service organization.

Marri Krupco, Commander, Department of Kansas American Legion, expressed her gratitude for the proclamation. “We are very grateful to Governor Laura Kelly, for your fine efforts in establishing March 15th, as ‘Kansas American Legion Day.’”

With a current membership of over 40,000 family members in over 500 Kansas American Legion posts, units, and squadrons promoting a variety of programs that support the goals of The American Legion, the State of Kansas acknowledges with profound appreciation, the special role that the American Legion members play in supporting our nation’s wartime veterans and the four pillars.