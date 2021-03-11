56.9 F
Wichita
Thursday, March 11, 2021
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Expansion of Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

As part of her continuing efforts to help Kansans navigate high utility bills due to the recent artic weather, Governor Laura Kelly announced today that she is expanding the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). The program provides an annual benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills. LIEAP primarily assists persons with disabilities, older adults and families with children.

“We know that many people face higher than normal energy bills because of the unprecedented winter weather in February,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Today, I am announcing further steps that will allow more Kansans to take advantage of the LIEAP program to pay their utility bills. My administration will remain in communication with our federal and local partners to protect Kansans from the impacts of extreme cold temperatures.”

Effective immediately, the Kansas Department for Children and Families is extending the application deadline for LIEAP to May 28. Additionally, the agency is expanding the income requirements from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150%. DCF also will review all previously denied applications during the 2021 LIEAP program year. Any cases that now qualify under the new income threshold and meet other eligibility criteria will receive the benefit.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills. The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

Applicants need to have made payments on their heating bill two out of the last three months. Those payments must be equal to or exceed $80 or the total balance due on their energy bills, whichever is less.

LIEAP applications are available at local DCF offices and through partnering agencies. They can be requested by calling 1-800-432-0043. To apply online, visit https://cssp.kees.ks.gov/apspssp/sspNonMed.portal. For more information, visit http://www.dcf.ks.gov/services/ees/Pages/EnergyAssistance.aspx.

Income eligibility determination:  ​

Household size Monthly Income Yearly Income
1 $1,595.00   $19,140
2    2,155.00   $25,860
3    2,715.00   $32,580
4    3,275.00   $39,300
5    3,835.00   $46,020
6    4,395.00   $52,740
7    4,955.00   $59,460
8    5,515.00   $66,180
9    6,075.00   $72,900
10    6,635.00   $79,620
11    7,195.00   $86,340
12                                                               7,755.00   $93,060
13    8,315.00   $99,780
14    8,875.00   $106,500
Each add’l        560.00  

 

Previous articleKansas Football Names Emmett Jones Interim Head Coach
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly visits McFarland to Celebrate $5 million in Grants to Expand Broadband to Homes, Businesses Statewide

Kansas Headlines

Kansas News Service

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts