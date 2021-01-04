35.6 F
Wichita
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/28/2020

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
K-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60...
Read more
Kansas Suffers First Big 12 Loss No. 8 Texas, 84-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season to No. 8 Texas, 84-59, despite...
Read more
K-State Pauses All Women’s Basketball Activities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women's basketball...
Read more
Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra K. Wilson, county clerk present. Commissioner Tom Holle was absent. Commissioner elect Fritz Blaske, MaryAnn Fincham, Sonya Kee, Linda Roader, Carol Hull and Austin Cline were present to observe the meeting.

Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of 12/21 and approve today’s agenda as amended to call Special Counsel James Neeld during the meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Eakes Office Solutions, Lincoln, NE
For Paper
$1,719.20-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6372

Gordon Olson, Attorney, Sabetha, KS
For Court Appointed Attorney
$2,104.00-District Court fund-P.O. #6352

Commenco, Kansas City, MO
For 911 Equipment Maintenance
$6,379.80-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6272

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig gave the Board an updated list of projects for 2021 including the overlay projects. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that some copper wiring from the power washer, some tools and a small amount of cash, approximate loss of about $2,000 from the landfill break-in.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with his budget transfer requests.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-20-12-28-1 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining from the 2020 Road & Bridge Fund not to exceed $150,000 to the Special Road & Bridge Fund and Resolution #20-20-12-28-2 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining from the 2020 Road & Bridge Fund not to exceed $50,000 to the Special Machinery Fund. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Salina Blue, Salina, KS
For Bookeye 4 wide format scanner
$11,000.00-Register of Deeds Tech Fund-P.O. #6373

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar reported that he does not have a signed copy of the Frankfort Community Care Home lease but he has been assured that the care home Board has approved it and we will receive a signed copy of the Lease in the near future.

The Board made a call to Special Counsel James Neeld to discuss Irish Creek Windfarm. At this time, Mr. Neeld and Dan Scheffler, NextEra developer of Irish Creek, have responded to all requests received for distance and sound. Those responses will continue to be provided as the requests are received. There were several patrons present with continued questions regarding infrasound, shadow flicker and turbine placements feeling that the distances are not adequate. Mr. Neeld again explained the complaint process after the project is complete if there are substantial issues that come up.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 10:12 a.m. for the purpose of attorney client privileged discussions with Mr. Neeld, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and the Board present. Motion passed 2-0. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Mr. Neeld stated that the Board is acting on behalf of all citizens. The contracts being signed for Irish Creek Windfarm are between the citizens and NextEra as individual contracts.

Harold Armstrong joined the meeting with a concern of a natural spring located near his home and how or if the turbines located nearby would disturb the flow of this spring. Commissioner Bramhall will drive by there and take pictures to be forwarded on to Mr. Neeld so this situation can be further investigated.

Josh Link spoke to the Board in reference to the mask mandate and that fact that wearing masks is a waste of time.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm submitted 2 requests for approval by the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a 4% wage increase for the NCK Environmental sanitarian for the year 2021 and also to approve the transfer of $2,000 into the equipment fund. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-20-12-28-3 GAAP Waiver to waive the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a(a) as they apply to Marshall County for the year ended 2020. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-20-12-28-4 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2020 Health Department budget to Health Department Building fund, not to exceed $50,000. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-20-12-28-5 to transfer a portion of the balance remaining in the 2020 Motor Vehicle Operating fund to be retained by the Marshall County Treasurer and transferred to the Motor Vehicle Equipment Fund in the amount of $4,000 with said fund not to exceed $20,000. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-20-12-28-6 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2020 County General (Sheriff) budget to the Capital Improvement Fund, not to exceed $100,000. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-20-12-28-7 to transfer a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2020 County General (Sheriff) budget to the Sheriff’s Reserve (Capital Outlay) Fund, not to exceed $100,000. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the abatements as presented with a value of $591 and a tax amount of $72.31. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Cereal Malt Beverage Licenses for 2021 as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

