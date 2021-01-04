Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer CNA & CMA Courses

Cloud County Community College will be offering an online-hybrid Certified Nurse Aide class beginning January 26.

This course will prepare the students to care for the ill, disabled or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting.

Online coursework for the CNA class begins January 26. Clinicals will be at Cloud County Community College’s Nursing Department. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

Week one – Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m.

Week two – Monday, Feb. 8, Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Thursday, Feb. 11, 5-9 p.m.

Week three – Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 18, 5-9 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Week four – Sunday, Feb. 21, 1-4 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 22, 4-10 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 23, 5-7:30 p.m.

Sandra Grubb, RN, will be the online instructor, and Diana Gering, RN, will be the clinical instructor. Class size is limited to 10 students.

High school students may use the Career Technical Education (CTE) waiver to take the course at a reduced rate.

An online-hybrid Certified Medication Aide course will be offered starting in February. This course will prepare students to safely and properly dispense mediations.

Online coursework for the CNA class begins February 9. Clinicals will be at Cloud County’s Geary County Campus, 631 Caroline Ave., Building C, Room 2, in Junction City. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

Week one – Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Week two – Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Instructor for both the online and clinical portions will be Sandra Grubb, RN. Class size is limited to six students.

High school students may use the CTE waiver to take the course at a reduced rate.

For more information or to pre-register for the classes, call 1.800.729.5101 or 785.243.1435, ext. 375 at CCCC, or by emailing jaldridge@cloud.edu.