35.6 F
Wichita
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
KNDY Local News

CMH Receives First Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Healthcare Staff

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers First Big 12 Loss No. 8 Texas, 84-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season to No. 8 Texas, 84-59, despite...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Pauses All Women’s Basketball Activities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women's basketball...
Read more
College Sports

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) received its first shipment of the Moderna-brand coronavirus vaccine via Fed-Ex delivery on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The hospital received 10 vials of this vaccine, with each vial containing exactly 10 doses each. This is quite a few more doses than were received in the first shipment of vaccines from Pfizer, which covered about 65 staff in total.

Different from the Pfizer-brand vaccine shipment CMH received in mid-December, the Moderna vaccine arrived frozen and was put in the CMH pharmacy-grade refrigerator upon arrival to be thawed overnight. Vaccine coordinators Paula Winkler, RPh, director of pharmacy, Emily Dunsing, PharmD, Deb Hedke, RN, Infection Preventionist and employee health nurse, and Sherrie Harrison, RN, director of quality/performance, began administering this vaccine to frontline staff on Thursday morning, Dec. 31, 2020. 

“For the most part, our staff is very eager to have either vaccine,” Dunsing said. “Between when we finished administering the first round of Pfizer vaccines until now, we have had people every day coming to ask us when they can get on the list. Staff and the public has asked if they should wait to receive one brand versus the other. I would not recommend waiting for one over the other,” she said. 

“Both the Moderna-brand and the Pfizer-brand vaccines are mRNA vaccines, a vaccine technology that has been in development for other vaccines for years,” Winkler said. “If you look at the studies, both vaccines are very similar in their makeup – one of the biggest differences is in storage before shipment.” Since CMH and manyKansas hospitals do not have ultra-cold freezing capabilities (-112°F to -76°F) the Pfizer vaccine must be administered within 5 days of receiving a shipment, and the Moderna vaccine can be administered over a 30-day period from regular pharmaceutical vaccine refrigeration. “The other difference is that the Moderna vaccine was only tested and approved for adults 18 years of age and older. So any of our staff who is under 18 does not qualify for that version,”Winkler said.

Both vaccines are administered in two parts. The Moderna vaccine is a 28-day repeat dose process, whereas the Pfizer vaccine was a 21-day repeat dose process. Those staff who received the first doses of the Pfizer-brand vaccine here will be receiving their second dose by the end of this week, said Dunsing. Staff receiving the Modernavaccine will receive their second dose at the end of January. 

After receiving last week’s shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the CMH vaccine team was hoping to have enough for all remaining frontline staff who qualified for and who wished to receive the vaccine. This includes hospital floor nurses and aides, unit secretaries, clinics, surgery, registration, pharmacy, radiology, home health, and lab staff. The team was also hopeful to be able to cover a majority of housekeeping staff, maintenance, on-site therapists (physical, occupational, and speech therapy), dietary staff, and some administrative staff who have more limited patient exposures. “We are working closely with the Marshall County Health Department to make sure that all qualifying healthcare workers who wish to receive the vaccine have access to it,” Hedkesaid.

“Reactions so far have been pretty minor,” said Dunsing. “The most common symptom was minor soreness at the injection site, and those that experienced any symptoms reported that they went away within 24-48 hours.” 

“We are excited to continue this vaccination process to protect our staff so they can continue to provide the highest level of care,” Winkler said, “and we are anxious to start on vaccinating the public, because they really want it!” 

“We are making plans for how to make signing up (for the vaccine) available to the public in the near future. Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, a hotline voice inbox will be available to the public to call to add their name to a vaccine priority list,” Hedke said. Placing your name on this list will not guarantee a person’s place in line, but will help us to gauge public interest, and help us to plan on how best to address public vaccination once they become available, she said. 

“We do not have a date or a timeline from the state of Kansas at this point on when we can begin to address persons on the list, but we’d like to be prepared to know the amount of population who is interested in receiving a vaccine at a point when it has been made available,” Hedke said. “We do not know at this point if the hospital will receive vaccines for public vaccination, or if they’ll be distributed through the county health department, or both, but this will help us to continue to shape a plan so we can be prepared when the time comes.” 

Those interested in placing their name in the registry can call 785-562-4474 after Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. You do not have to be a CMH patient to call this hotline. You will be asked to leave a voice recording with your full name, date of birth, phone number, and the name of your primary care physician. This is a secure line that can only be accessed by credentialed CMH staff. Placing your name on this list does not guarantee you a vaccine, but will help us to create a plan for our next steps in vaccinating the public.

“We are moving right along with this population of healthcare staff and nursing home residents and staff, and so hopefully we’ll be able to get to the general public soon,” Hedke said. “Our employees here have been very willing to take the vaccine so we can all get back to our normal lives, and so that 2021 can be a better year than we all experienced in 2020. We look forward to a healthier year to come!”

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/28/2020
Next articleKansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Read more
Agriculture News

Sorghum Checkoff Names Norma Ritz Johnson as Executive Director

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (Jan. 4, 2021) – After an extensive nationwide search, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected Norma Ritz Johnson as the organization’s...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate. Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

Dusty Deines - 0
Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.  Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Read more
Agriculture News

Sorghum Checkoff Names Norma Ritz Johnson as Executive Director

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (Jan. 4, 2021) – After an extensive nationwide search, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected Norma Ritz Johnson as the organization’s...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate. Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%,...
Read more