Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 11/19/2020 (Unofficial)

Minutes of this meeting are unofficial until approved at the 11/30/2020 meeting.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr., Public Works Administrator Mike Craig, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes were also present for the meeting.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the 11/16/2020 minutes and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Tom Holle joined the meeting via telephone.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. voiced concerns to the Board regarding the spread of the virus into the courthouse. There are a couple of positive cases among employees and therefore, others have been exposed as well. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker elected to close her office due to a positive case of one of her employees and another employee feeling ill. Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. feels that as long as the building remains open to the public, this will increase traffic into other offices for assistance with treasurer business. He feels that if the doors are locked and building closed to the general public that each department head/elected official can serve the public by appointment only, therefore, limiting traffic into the courthouse.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar feels that closing the courthouse down completely will only be effective if all employees are sent home and stay home. Allowing employees to come and go defeats the purpose of “closing” the building. Mr. Brinegar feels that whatever the decision is, it must be clear, concise and consistent.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane has requested that she discontinue all out of county transportation at this time.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch and Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch were asked to join the meeting. Register of Deeds Martha Roesch said that filings usually pick up at the end of the year for people trying to get things finished up at year end, so closing completely is not really a feasible option. Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch said that the judges are doing as many zoom hearings as possible and will continue to do this. County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that a court docket would be considered an “appointment” so court services could continue.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to close the courthouse to the public effective Friday, November 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. for business to be conducted by appointment only. The doors between offices will be locked and each office will take the last 15 minutes of each day to sanitize their offices. Agency on Aging will discontinue out of county transportation at this time. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Quadient, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,500.00-County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6348

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented and approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 2:41 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. (Commissioner Holle had left the meeting) The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.