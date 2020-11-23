47.8 F
Wichita
Monday, November 23, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/16/2020

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Devon Dotson Signs Two-Way Contract with His Hometown Chicago Bulls

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson is going home to Chicago as he has signed a two-way contract to play...
Read more
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Acquires First & Second-Round Draft Picks

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 22, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired a protected 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Raiders, 35-31, as Patrick Mahomes Leads Game-Winning Drive on Sunday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 35-31, in a thriller at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night in front of...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Tops San Jose Following 3-3 Playoff Thriller As Tim Melia Dominates Penalty Shootout

Derek Nester - 0
Goalkeeper Tim Melia saved all three penalty kicks in a decisive shootout on Sunday as top-seeded Sporting Kansas City defeated the No. 8 seed...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls at Iowa State 45-0

Derek Nester - 0
AMES, Iowa – No matter the result, K-State Football has emphasized the importance of sticking together this season. That will be more...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Tom Holle, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate joined the meeting at 8:40 a.m.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 11/09/2020 meeting as corrected and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Dr. John Ryan, Health Nurse Sue Rhodes, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to discuss the increased COVID numbers and the possibility of a countywide mask mandate. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker was also present to observe the meeting.

Dr. Ryan stated that counties with a mask mandate have 50% less cases of COVID-19.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that there are 3 categories of opposition for mask wearing, 1) personal freedom; 2) medical conditions; or, 3) afraid might cause other issues.

Dr. Ryan acknowledged these issues and further stated there is generally no known medical problem which would prevent someone from wearing a mask. He stated that even people with severe COPD can wear a mask without any issues. Dr. Ryan stated there are circumstances where masks are not advised such as intellectually disabled individuals who are unable to put on or remove a mask by themselves.

Dr. Ryan and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes both advised the Board that a mask mandate would likely slow the spread of the virus. There was much discussion regarding the enforcement of such mandate.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to rescind Resolution 20-20-07-03-1 and effective immediately will follow Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order #20-52 mask mandate. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:17 a.m. to discuss matters relating to patients and providers permitted to be discussed in a closed and executive meeting pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(b) exemption 10 with County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig informed the Board that the State is now requesting any bridges built over 20’ needed to have stamped engineering plans and permits on file through the State portal. The first bridge that will require this is the new construction of a bridge to replace a tube in Murray township. Dave Beech with Schwab-Eaton gave an estimate for these services as the following – $9500 initial fee, load rating $1200, scour justification $300, Corp of Engineers and DWR permits $2300. Once the first initial fee of $9500 is set up, subsequent bridges will likely cost less. The load rating, scour justification and permits fees will be consistent throughout.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the services of David Beech with Schwab-Eaton for engineering plans, Corp and DWR permits. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer received a call regarding the pot holes on the Waterville bridge. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that Hall Brothers will be smoothing out the approaches and the overlay will go to the first expansion joints from each side so this should get rid of most of those issues.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that following the Board action this morning, he will inform the shops that they will all be wearing masks.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to give an update on the permits she has been working on. She reported she has quite a few projects to get finished up before the end of the year.

Bill Schwindamann Jr, Leslie Jeter and Jami Ellenbecker with the SPARK committee met with the Board. They presented the committee’s recommendation of the following businesses to receive a business grant through the SPARK dollars:

Marshall County Fair Association – $10,000
Garden of Eden – $5,786.99
Sunflower Exchange & Tanning – $6,175.86
Marshall County Arts Cooperative – $9,944.34

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the business grants through SPARK as presented. Unanimous.

Undersheriff Mike Vermetten met with the Board. He was accompanied by Nathan Bauman.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Purchase Order #6067 in the amount of $10,000 to the City of McLouth to buy out the employment contract of Nathan Bauman and to hire Nathan Bauman as a Deputy Sheriff at the rate of $18.75/hr with 6 months probation to begin employment immediately. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented the Board with meal numbers for the past 2 weeks. Mrs. Lyhane also asked for clarification on renting out the building at this time. The Board and Mrs. Lyhane feel that since the nutrition site is closed to dine in, the building will not be rented out at this time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Mitchell Plumbing, Htg & AC, Frankfort, KS
For 7000 BTU wall heat & AC system, electrical parts, service & labor
$1,337.91-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109138

Elizabeth M Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS
For Contract Attorney Fee (Oct 9 to Nov 12, 2020)
$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6339

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous:

Kirk & Jody Martin for house rehab at 1110 Otoe, Marysville, KS; and,
Greg Carlson construction of a new home at 301 Chestnut, Blue Rapids, KS

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to move the next regularly scheduled meeting to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and due to the holiday will have a limited agenda. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on TUESDAY, November 24, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will have a limited agenda.

Previous articleSafety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions
Next articleMarshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 11/19/2020 (Unofficial)

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Devon Dotson Signs Two-Way Contract with His Hometown Chicago Bulls

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson is going home to Chicago as he has signed a two-way contract to play...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 11/19/2020 (Unofficial)

Derek Nester - 0
Minutes of this meeting are unofficial until approved at the 11/30/2020 meeting. The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session with Barbara Kickhaefer,...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Tom Holle, member and Sandra Wilson, County...
Read more