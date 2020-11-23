Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/16/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Tom Holle, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate joined the meeting at 8:40 a.m.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 11/09/2020 meeting as corrected and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Dr. John Ryan, Health Nurse Sue Rhodes, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to discuss the increased COVID numbers and the possibility of a countywide mask mandate. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker was also present to observe the meeting.

Dr. Ryan stated that counties with a mask mandate have 50% less cases of COVID-19.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that there are 3 categories of opposition for mask wearing, 1) personal freedom; 2) medical conditions; or, 3) afraid might cause other issues.

Dr. Ryan acknowledged these issues and further stated there is generally no known medical problem which would prevent someone from wearing a mask. He stated that even people with severe COPD can wear a mask without any issues. Dr. Ryan stated there are circumstances where masks are not advised such as intellectually disabled individuals who are unable to put on or remove a mask by themselves.

Dr. Ryan and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes both advised the Board that a mask mandate would likely slow the spread of the virus. There was much discussion regarding the enforcement of such mandate.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to rescind Resolution 20-20-07-03-1 and effective immediately will follow Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order #20-52 mask mandate. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:17 a.m. to discuss matters relating to patients and providers permitted to be discussed in a closed and executive meeting pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(b) exemption 10 with County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig informed the Board that the State is now requesting any bridges built over 20’ needed to have stamped engineering plans and permits on file through the State portal. The first bridge that will require this is the new construction of a bridge to replace a tube in Murray township. Dave Beech with Schwab-Eaton gave an estimate for these services as the following – $9500 initial fee, load rating $1200, scour justification $300, Corp of Engineers and DWR permits $2300. Once the first initial fee of $9500 is set up, subsequent bridges will likely cost less. The load rating, scour justification and permits fees will be consistent throughout.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the services of David Beech with Schwab-Eaton for engineering plans, Corp and DWR permits. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer received a call regarding the pot holes on the Waterville bridge. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that Hall Brothers will be smoothing out the approaches and the overlay will go to the first expansion joints from each side so this should get rid of most of those issues.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that following the Board action this morning, he will inform the shops that they will all be wearing masks.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to give an update on the permits she has been working on. She reported she has quite a few projects to get finished up before the end of the year.

Bill Schwindamann Jr, Leslie Jeter and Jami Ellenbecker with the SPARK committee met with the Board. They presented the committee’s recommendation of the following businesses to receive a business grant through the SPARK dollars:

Marshall County Fair Association – $10,000

Garden of Eden – $5,786.99

Sunflower Exchange & Tanning – $6,175.86

Marshall County Arts Cooperative – $9,944.34

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the business grants through SPARK as presented. Unanimous.

Undersheriff Mike Vermetten met with the Board. He was accompanied by Nathan Bauman.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Purchase Order #6067 in the amount of $10,000 to the City of McLouth to buy out the employment contract of Nathan Bauman and to hire Nathan Bauman as a Deputy Sheriff at the rate of $18.75/hr with 6 months probation to begin employment immediately. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented the Board with meal numbers for the past 2 weeks. Mrs. Lyhane also asked for clarification on renting out the building at this time. The Board and Mrs. Lyhane feel that since the nutrition site is closed to dine in, the building will not be rented out at this time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Mitchell Plumbing, Htg & AC, Frankfort, KS

For 7000 BTU wall heat & AC system, electrical parts, service & labor

$1,337.91-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109138

Elizabeth M Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (Oct 9 to Nov 12, 2020)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6339

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous:

Kirk & Jody Martin for house rehab at 1110 Otoe, Marysville, KS; and,

Greg Carlson construction of a new home at 301 Chestnut, Blue Rapids, KS

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to move the next regularly scheduled meeting to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and due to the holiday will have a limited agenda. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on TUESDAY, November 24, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will have a limited agenda.