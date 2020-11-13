Nemaha County Opts Into Governor Kelly’s Executive Order

NEMAHA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of November, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners of Nemaha County, Kansas, reconsiders the Public Health Order issued on July 2, 2020, as well as Executive Order No. 20-52 issued by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on the same date.

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners finds that a disaster has occurred as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the confirmed outbreak and person-to-person spread of COVID-19 in the United States of America, the State of Kansas, and Nemaha County.

WHEREAS, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued Executive Order No. 20-52 requiring masks or other face coverings in public.

WHEREAS, as of July 2, 2020, only 27 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Nemaha County, including 3 active cases, and no hospitalizations or deaths.

WHEREAS, on July 2, 2020, and the Board of County Commissioners opted out of Executive Order No. 20-52, instead issuing an order relating to public health that included provisions that were less stringent than those included in Executive Order No. 20-52.

WHEREAS, 670 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Nemaha County, including 244 active cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths.

WHEREAS, as a result of the recent surge of cases in Nemaha County, the Nemaha County Local Health Officer now recommends that the Board of County Commissioners rescind the order issued on July 2, 2020, thereby allowing Executive Order No. 20-52 to become effective in Nemaha County

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED by the Board of County Commissioners of Nemaha County, Kansas, pursuant to K.S.A. 48-925(h), that:

The Public Health Order issued by the Nemaha County Board of County Commissioners on July 2, 2020, is hereby rescinded. Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-52 shall immediately become effective in Nemaha County. This order Public Health Order shall be reviewed by the Board of County Commissioners on December 14, 2020.

ORDERED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS, THIS 12TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020.

Board of County Commissioners

of Nemaha County, Kansas

Tim Burdiek, Chairman

Dennis Henry, Co-Chairman

Gary Scoby, Member

Attested by:

Mary Kay Schultejans

Nemaha County Clerk