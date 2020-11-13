Marysville USD 364 To Resume In-Person Classes Monday

Marysville USD 364 announcing Friday afternoon that in person classes will resume Monday for all students, including Marysville Jr./Sr. High, who had gone to remote learning this past week. All departments are sufficiently staffed.

Junior high athletics and high school activities will resume next week, and high school sports will begin November 23rd. A decision as to winter sports and activities will be announced following league and state association meetings.

With the return to classes, it is further advised that day to day decisions may remain fluent given the Covid-19 situation.