48.5 F
Wichita
Saturday, November 14, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marysville USD 364 To Resume In-Person Classes Monday

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
4A PLAYOFFS Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20 Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7 McPherson 28, Buhler 21 St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35 St. James Academy vs. Bishop Miege –...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

2020 NCKL All-League Volleyball Honors Announced

Derek Nester - 0
FIRST TEAM Alexis Winter – Wamego – Senior Autumn Fitzgeralds – Abilene – Senior Brayden Ash – Chapman – Senior Chloe Conway – Concordia – Senior Clare Edwards –...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Marysville USD 364 announcing Friday afternoon that in person classes will resume Monday for all students, including Marysville Jr./Sr. High, who had gone to remote learning this past week. All departments are sufficiently staffed.

Junior high athletics and high school activities will resume next week, and high school sports will begin November 23rd. A decision as to winter sports and activities will be announced following league and state association meetings.

With the return to classes, it is further advised that day to day decisions may remain fluent given the Covid-19 situation.

Previous articleKansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/13/2020
Next articleMarysville City Council Passes Mask Mandate At Special Meeting Friday

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester - 0
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Passes Mask Mandate At Special Meeting Friday

Bruce Dierking - 0
The Marysville City Council at a special meeting Friday evening passed a mask mandate that will require masks in businesses, and indoor settings. If...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville USD 364 To Resume In-Person Classes Monday

Derek Nester - 0
Marysville USD 364 announcing Friday afternoon that in person classes will resume Monday for all students, including Marysville Jr./Sr. High, who had gone to...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
4A PLAYOFFS Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20 Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7 McPherson 28, Buhler 21 St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35 St. James Academy vs. Bishop Miege –...
Read more