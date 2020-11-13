Letter From USD 364 Superintendent Michael Couch

Decisions are fluent to each daily circumstances:

Please note these four announcements for USD 364 students:

USD 364 will return back to in-person instruction beginning Monday, November 16th. All departments in the district are sufficiently staffed now. During the week of Nov. 16th-20th, USD 364 junior high athletics and high school student activities will resume. High school athletics will begin on Nov. 23rd. USD 364 will make a decision on winter activity/sports attendance policy following meetings held by the NCKL and KSHSAA. Thanks, very much, to all our teachers and students for their hard work this school year. MES teachers and students have not missed a beat this week, and MJSHS teachers have rocked remote instruction and shown great flexibility as they made the difficult transition from one modality of instruction to the other and then back again. Our students are the BEST!!!

The last three months have gone well, and we have three more ahead of us that are likely going to be more of a challenge. We CAN do this! We do ask all patrons to do all they can do in order to help flatten the curve by always wearing a mask in public places and consider if you should attend events in areas of the state where the spread of the coronavirus is high.

District Numbers can be found at this hyperlink:

https://rb.gy/t7wcib

Mr. Couch

USD 364 Superintendent