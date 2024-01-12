Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/8/2024

Marysville City Council meeting Monday approved a contract with CES Group for study of a section of storm sewer from Broadway and U.S. Highway 36 north up 15th Street, and approved purchase of chip seal cover for city street projects this year. Marysville Police received approval for a new vehicle and outfit, as well as rifle magnifiers, and they are planning a national night out event August 2nd.
Appointments were approved, including Koester block advisory board through 2026 including Rob Peschel; Rory Clark; Nick Wolfe; Sharon Phillips.
Airport advisory commission through 2025 Randy Brown (chair) reappointment; Nic Stoll, Gary Howland (reappointment)
Tree board – Dylan Palmer. Cemetery board – Lynn Stohs. Planning commission through 2026 Ryan Smith; Frank Staggenborg, extraterritorial member.