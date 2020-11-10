36.5 F
Kansas Headlines

Two Kansas Trails Receive National Designations

By Derek Nester

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail state parks recently received America’s highest trails honor when they were designated National Recreational Trails by the National Park Service. Both state park trails are operated by KDWPT’s Parks Division.

“This is significant, not only for those parks and our state parks system, but for the state of Kansas,” said Linda Lanterman, KDWPT’s Parks Division director. “This is going to draw valuable attention to two great state parks and all they have to offer. And, ultimately, help the local economies that are developing along those trails. This is a big deal.”

The designation brings no monetary prize, but the parks can now use signage that denotes their high quality. The trails will also get special recognition on some maps of America’s trails. Both the Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail are built along abandoned railroad lines and required a tremendous amount of private labor to become reality.

The 117-mile Flint Hills Trail reaches from near Osawatomie to Herington, passing through landscapes that vary from steep, heavily timbered ridges to the Tallgrass Prairie of the Flint Hills.

Prairie Spirit Trail stretches 51 miles from Ottawa to Iola, and also crosses a wide range of scenic topography.

The two trails intersect in Ottawa. Businesses, including bed and breakfasts, cafes, museums and bicycle shops now benefit from the thousands of trail users from across the country who visit annually.

Both are funded by state park fees and grants. There is no charge to hike, cycle or horseback ride on either trail. And, the trails are maintained solely by a small number of staff and dedicated volunteers.

“We couldn’t have done any of this without our volunteers and private landowners,” said Lanterman. “They’re incredible and a huge reason why these trails have been so successful.”

Lanterman credited Kathy Pritchett, retired trails grant coordinator for KDWPT, with supplying the National Parks Service with the necessary documentation to be considered for a National Recreational Trail designation.

The National Parks Service made the announcement on Oct. 22 when 30 water and land trails in 25 states received the coveted recognition.

Kansas was the only state with four trails recognized. In addition to the state parks, the Migrant’s Mile Trail at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge and Outlet Campground Trail System at Melvern Reservoir also received recognition.

Kansas is also fortunate to have 192 miles of the Arkansas River and 173 miles of the Kansas River listed as National Water Trails.

By current estimates Kansas is home to more than 4,000 miles of maintained, public trails. Find one to discover today at ksoutdoors.com.

