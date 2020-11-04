Phillips County Officer Involved In Traffic Collision

Courtesy of the Phillips County Sheriffs Department

This evening (Wednesday, November 4, 2020) at approximately 5:10 p.m., Deputy John Miner stopped to assist a disabled motorist on Highway 383 near West 800 Road.

While out of his patrol vehicle, a semi truck and trailer ran into the rear of Miner’s patrol vehicle causing it to go into the ditch. The semi then struck the other two vehicles in front of the patrol unit.

Both vehicles in front of the patrol unit caught fire. The semi continued westbound and entered the ditch past the other vehicles and caught fire as well.

Deputy Miner suffered minor burns when he rescued two children from one of the other burning vehicles. He was transported to Phillips County Hospital and is being referred to another facility for treatment of his injuries.

Of the nine victims involved, Deputy Miner is the only one to suffer injuries. There were no fatalities. The accident is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Phillips County EMS, Phillipsburg Rural Fire and Long Island Fire responded to the accident. Kansas Department of Transportation responded and closed Highway 383.

We’re grateful for the quick response of EMS, Fire, KDOT and KHP, and that there was no loss of life.

Highway 383 remains closed.