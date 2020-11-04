57.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 edition of the Twin Valley League All-League teams have been announced. FIRST TEAM Centralia Jr 5 Avery Deters Outside Hitter Clifton-Clyde Sr 2 Kiara Knox Outside Hitter Frankfort Sr 2 Mariah Broxterman Hitter Hanover So 23 Ceegan Atkins Outside Hitter Hanover Jr 17 Madison Bruna Middle Hitter Hanover Jr 20 Avery Behrends Setter Linn Jr 20 Kyrah...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South Dakota and the countries of Belgium and Czechia beginning today, November 4. North Dakota and the country of Andorra remain on the list as does attendance at out-of-state mass gatherings with 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear masks.

Kansas evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries. Locations with significantly higher rates – approximately 3x higher than Kansas – are added to the list. North Dakota has a two-week case rate 3.6 times higher than Kansas while South Dakota’s rate is 3.2 times Kansas.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

  • Travel to or from South Dakota on or after November 4.
  • Travel to or from Belgium and Czechia on or after November 4.
  • Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.
  • Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations should contact their local health department regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector

employees is work – they are not to go any other locations outside of work.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Previous articleKansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs
Next articlePhillips County Officer Involved In Traffic Collision

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Resident Death Reported At Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, November 2 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is second resident death...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas tax revenue $62 million above estimate in October to sustain positive trend

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas’ individual income, retail sales as well as liquor and cigarette tax collections surged in October to...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Phillips County Officer Involved In Traffic Collision

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Phillips County Sheriffs Department This evening (Wednesday, November 4, 2020) at approximately 5:10 p.m., Deputy...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more