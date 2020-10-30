67.5 F
COVID-19 Update From The Mitchell County Health Department – 10/30/2020

By Derek Nester

KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 10/29/2020

8-Man D-I Clifton-Clyde 46, Bennington 0 Washington Co. at Little River – Friday (95.5 KNDY-FM) 8-Man D-II Axtell 42, Thunder Ridge 40 Frankfort 60, Lakeside 14 Hanover 56, Osborne 6 St....
Sporting KC punches playoff ticketwith 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati

Sporting Kansas City (11-6-3, 36 points) clinched a berth in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs following a 1-0 road win over...
K-State Basketball Schedule Set With 17 Home Contests In 2020-2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seventeen home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including the inaugural Little Apple Classic that will tip off the season on November 25...
KU Men’s Basketball Announces Revised 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball today announced its updated 2020-21 schedule, including the Big 12 Conference round-robin details. KU will have four additional...
K-State Announces 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women's basketball has announced its complete schedule for the 2020-21 season on Monday. The Wildcats' non-conference slate features seven...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

Upcoming holidays throughout the next couple of months are traditionally a time for gathering as friends and family. With the continued increase of positive cases throughout Kansas, we would like everyone to remain meticulous in protecting yourself and others. As most are aware, there have been many clusters and outbreaks identified in Kansas, including 277 clusters in long term care facilities, resulting in 4,158 cases, 479 hospitalizations, and 479 deaths as of October 29th, 2020. One of the most recent, and notable, long term care facility outbreaks took place in Norton County, resulting in 94 cases within 14 days. Overall, Kansas currently has 261 active clusters, resulting in 8,078 cases, 287 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths. All data included was reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

If you have been identified as a close contact to a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient, please quarantine at home and away from other individuals. Also, please quarantine at home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, including, but are not limited to, fever, headache, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste and smell, muscles aches, runny nose, congestion, and so on. If you feel you need to seek medical attention, please do so by calling your physician. Reminder, please do not arrive at the clinic or hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions are crucial in reducing the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our health care resources.

How else can you protect yourself and others?

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, use hand sanitizer if hand washing is not an option.
  • Avoid close contact and social distance when possible, at least 6 feet of distance.
  • Use a cloth face cover / mask to cover your mouth and nose when around others.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect highly used surfaces often.
  • Monitor your health daily, including temperature and symptoms of COVID-19.
  • Avoid unnecessary travel when possible and plan ahead if traveling is unavoidable.
  • Avoid mass gatherings or events, especially if social distancing will be difficult to maintain.

Together we can all do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community, including our vulnerable populations. We want to thank our community members for their continued diligence in preventing the spread of infection and patience moving forward.

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

ACLU of Kansas Files Complaint For Ellis County Election Worker Over Lack of Mask Mandate

By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking an investigation into the refusal of the Ellis...
Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that...
Junction City Man Sentenced To Two Life Terms For Two Counts Of First Degree Felony Murder

JUNCTION CITY – (October 28, 2020) – A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Peerless Products Expansion to Create Over 100 Jobs in Iola

IOLA – Governor Laura Kelly today celebrated the announcement of Peerless Products, Inc., purchasing a 150,000-square-foot facility in Iola to expand its production capability. Peerless...
Resident Death at Hutchinson Correction Facility

TOPEKA, Kansas – A Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident who died Tuesday, Oct. 27 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the seventh resident death...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
