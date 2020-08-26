Three Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue from Eureka, Kan.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., KBI agents and sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton, Kan. Farr was arrested at the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and then booked into the Finney County Jail. At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male from El Dorado was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department, and then transported to an area juvenile facility where he is being held. Then, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Joseph E. Warden, 25, of El Dorado, was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department and booked into the Greenwood County Jail. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado Police Department assisted with the arrests.

Farr, Warden, and the juvenile were each charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft. Charges are accusations, and all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 583-5568.

The Greenwood County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case. Further inquiries should be directed to the Greenwood County Attorney’s Office.