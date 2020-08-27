91.5 F
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Pre-Season Rankings Released

Derek Nester - 0
August 26, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting suffers 5-2 loss to Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
In the club's first home match at Children's Mercy Park since March 7, Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City (5-2-0, 15 points) suffered a...
Read more
College Sports

Pooka Williams Jr. Named To 247Sports.com Top 50 Players in CFB

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named to the 247Sports.com top-50 player rankings in college football. Williams, a junior from...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announce multi-year agreement

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (August 24, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced a new multi-year media rights...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Exploring Options To Add Alternative Fall Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Director Bill Faflick sent a letter to member schools stating that the organization is exploring options...
Read more
Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba. Additionally, those countries which previously held a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions have been removed from the list effective today – this is in line with newly issued CDC guidance.

“While we are removing certain countries from our travel restrictions in line with CDC guidance, we will continue to issue travel quarantines of locations or activities that pose the largest threats to Kansans,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “For countries and/or states, the criteria will continue to be those that have new case rates three times the Kansas rate.”

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

  • Travel to Aruba on or after August 27.
  • Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.
  • Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations or gatherings should contact their local health department regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector employees is work – they are not to go any other locations outside of work.

“If you are choosing to travel, in-state, out-of-state or internationally, please know that even though travel may be opening, there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Previous articleThree Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

Kansas Headlines

Three Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Sen. Moran Announces $1.1 Million Grant to Support Kansas Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, (CJS) and Related Agencies – today announced...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hunting Guide Sentenced For Violating Migratory Bird Act During Hunt in Barton County

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years because he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Welcome To The Edge: K-State’s Business-Research-Talent Hub Gets a New Name

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University and the KSU Foundation announce the Edge Collaboration District at K-State, formerly known as the North Campus Corridor. This rebranding...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Read more

