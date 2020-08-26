Cloud Co. Community Music Ensembles Looking For Members

Cloud County Community College’s community music ensembles, under the direction of music instructor Chris Langsford, are accepting new members.

The ensembles, Pep Band, Rolling Thunder Drumline, Community Concert Band, Cloud 9 Jazz Choir, Community Chorale, and Cloud Kicks Jazz Band are all open to both Cloud students and members of the community, ages high school and older.

Due to the college’s social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, rehearsals for all ensembles will be limited to 15 people at a time. The smaller ensembles, Pep Band, Jazz Band and Cloud 9 Jazz Choir, will be able to meet as normal, but the larger ensembles, Community Chorale and Community Concert Band, will be divided into sections for rehearsals.

The Pep Band is the college activity band and provides school spirit and energy for college athletic events. This ensemble rehearses three times a week.

The Rolling Thunder Drumline is the newest ensemble, and performs frequently for athletic events, music concerts and other various school activities. The Drumline also rehearses three times a week.

The Community Concert Band is a non-auditioned, community ensemble that primarily features traditional wind and concert band repertoire. This ensemble rehearses one evening a week.

The Cloud 9 Jazz Choir is also a new addition to the college. The auditioned choir consists of nine singers who perform standard blues, jazz and other popular selections, while accompanied by a full rhythm section. The Jazz Choir rehearses twice a week.

The Community Chorale is a non-auditioned community vocal ensemble that is open to singers in the area. The Chorale focuses on fostering arts and music for the Concordia community and region, and rehearses one evening a week.

The Cloud Kicks Jazz Band is an auditioned ensemble, open to both college and community members that performs blues, jazz, big band, Latin, and rock selections. The ensemble is sometimes combined with the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir, and also rehearses one evening a week.

Due to social distancing guidelines, plans for concerts for the ensembles have not yet been made.

Contact Langsford by August 28 to join one of these ensembles at 785.243.1435, ext. 286, or by email at chris.langsford@cloud.edu.