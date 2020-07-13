Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to 2020 Community Service Award Recipient Banquet

The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to the 2020 Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of John and Pat Cashatt.

In 2015 LMC launched the community service award to recognize individuals that are consistent in their stewardship and commitment to service of Mitchell County.

“Pat and John have given endlessly of their time and talents to make Beloit and surrounding communities a better place,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “They continue to give in their humble yet dedicated volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

An awards banquet to honor Pat and John will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at the North Central Kansas Technical College conference room. A meet and greet will begin at 5:30 with a dinner at 6:00 and program at 6:45. Reservations can be made at Frasier, Johnson & Martin LLC. Reservations are $20 per person and the deadline is July 27th.

An honorarium will be awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Cashatt they have elected to help support the Perdue Hospitality Home and Solomon Valley Transportation. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium. Please contact Curt Frasier for donation details at 785-738-5723.