Leadership Mitchell County Postpones 2020 Community Service Award Recipient Banquet

The Leadership Mitchell County Board has decided to postpone the upcoming 2020 Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of John and Pat Cashatt. Due to the current environment and the best safety and health practices for all, LMC has decided to postpone the banquet event originally planned for Saturday, August 1st at the NCK Technical College conference room.

At this time, the LMC Community Service Award committee hopes to reschedule the event to celebrate the Cashatt’s and all that they have done for our community and region. Future information for this event will be distributed throughout local area news media and via social media through the Leadership Mitchell County Facebook page.

The event’s honorarium donation efforts will continue at this time and be awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Cashatt. John & Pat have elected to help support Solomon Valley Transportation and the Perdue Hospitality Home. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium. Please contact Curt Frasier for donation details at 785-738-5723.