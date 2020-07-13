85.3 F
Wichita
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

2021 Kansas State Fair is Sept. 10-19

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
Read more
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
Read more
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it’s a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and exciting experience for people of all ages.

For 106 uninterrupted years, the Fair has been the state’s largest gathering of Kansans — with not even the Spanish flu or World Wars halting the annual end-of-summer rite.

This year, however, will be different.

The Kansas State Fair Board reconsidered their previous, June 30 action to have the 10-day event and voted Monday to cancel the 2020 Fair. Circumstances, including several big vendors pulling out for this year, forced them to reconsider the decision. This year’s Fair was scheduled for Sept. 11-20.

While the traditional Fair won’t happen, staff is working to host both open class and youth livestock shows over three weekends starting Labor Day weekend. This includes the state’s premier Grand Drive youth show, which will take place Sept. 11-13. The board also will evaluate potential activities in the next month. More information on livestock events is available at https://www.kansasstatefair.com/p/participate/2020-livestock-showcase-release.

At the late June meeting, the board was presented a plan to have a full and safe Fair following current health guidelines. Because of the cancellation of other fairs across the Midwest, some vendors – part of a large fair circuit – couldn’t feasibly travel just to Kansas. Others reported a shortage of employees because many of their workers are over 65. Employers didn’t want to put employees at risk.

Also, some vendors had already expressed concerns with the current COVID-19 upsurge and had planned to not attend this year.

“While we knew this year’s Fair was going to be different, we realized we weren’t going to be able to provide the same annual tradition that Fairgoers have come to expect,” said Fair Board President Harmon Bliss. “While we are heartbroken there will not be a Kansas State Fair this year, we want to make sure the Fair is on solid footing for another 100 years.”

The first official Kansas State Fair was held in Hutchinson in 1913. This will be the first time in its history that the Fair has not happened.

The Fair contributes an estimated $74.6 million to the Kansas economy annually, according to a 2018 report by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The economic impact in the Fair’s 60-mile radius is more than $40 million.

All Tickets To Be Honored in 2021

All gate admission tickets, packages and food tickets already purchased will be valid for the 2021 Kansas State Fair. Staff is currently working to reschedule the 2020 Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand lineup. If rescheduled, those tickets also will be honored at next year’s Fair. How to obtain refunds will be announced soon.

More information will be on the Fair’s website – kansasstatefair.com – by Tuesday.

The 2021 Kansas State Fair is Sept. 10-19.

“We don’t know what the situation in Kansas will look like in September. But decisions must be made on what we know today,” Bliss said. “Not seeing families and friends in 2020 will be disappointing. After all, the Kansas State Fair is not just an event. It is a tradition. It is a way of life. It is a showcase of the best of Kansas.

“The 2021 Fair will be bigger and better, and we can’t wait to once again be a destination for families and friends to gather to make those lasting memories.”

Previous articleLeadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to 2020 Community Service Award Recipient Banquet
Next articleK-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

Derek Nester - 0
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it's a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK

Derek Nester - 0
In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

Derek Nester - 0
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it's a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to 2020 Community Service Award Recipient Banquet

Derek Nester - 0
The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to the 2020 Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of John and Pat Cashatt. In...
Read more