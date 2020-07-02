95.3 F
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Health Department Update

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester - 0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

Earlier this week Governor Kelly announced she will sign an Executive Order requiring the majority of Kansans to wear a mask while in a public space. The Executive Order is intended to go into effect on July 3rd, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. At the health department, we have received many questions and concerns in regards to how this will affect our community. Although the Executive Order was announced on Monday, it was not released until this morning and our staff will be working today to review the order and gain further understanding. Additionally, the Mitchell County Board of Health (County Commissioners) are also expected to address the Executive Order next week.

With that being said, businesses in our community, whether following organizational guidance or a choice made by the business owner, may require the use of masks while in their facility. The businesses in our county have put forth a tremendous effort to protect themselves and members of our community while in their facilities, and during this time it is important to continue to proceed with the same patience and understanding in the months to come.

Additionally, with an increase of positive cases throughout Kansas and an increase in events occurring within our county, we urge everyone to continue to proceed with caution. If you have acquaintances that will be traveling from outside our county please ensure all measures are being taken to reduce exposure to COVID-19 and reduce the spread of infection. While attending events or gatherings, please follow recommendations put forth by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing, hand hygiene, masks in public when appropriate, and so on.

Lastly, if you have come into contact with a known positive COVID-19 person, contact the Mitchell County Health Department for further education and guidance. If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, please call ahead to your health care provider for further instructions prior to arriving at the facility. We thank all our community members for diligence demonstrated in recent months and encourage everyone to continue the same efforts moving forward.

Websites to access further information:

https://Covid.ks.gov

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/mitchellcountyhealthdepartment/

https://www.mitchellcountykansas.com/

 

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Mandating Masks in Public Spaces

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today issued Executive Order #20-52 requiring that most Kansans must wear a mask while in public spaces, and in...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Joins Coalition Fighting for Recognition of Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has signed onto an amicus brief along with 18 states and the District of Columbia urging the National Archives...
Kansas Headlines

DCF Extends Deadline to Register for Pandemic EBT Program in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced today that it is extending the deadline to register for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT)...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces FY 2021 Allotment Plan

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today her final plan for adjustments to the FY 2021 budget, which begins on July 1, 2020. “COVID-19 has created new...
Kansas Headlines

KHP: Prepare for Independence Day Holiday and Summer Travel

Derek Nester - 0
Many people will celebrate this holiday weekend by hitting the road and traveling to and through Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Turnpike Authority...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
