KBI investigates officer involved shooting in Woodson County

WOODSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in Neosho Falls, Kan.

The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls. Two deputies from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to question subjects regarding a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen. During questioning, an altercation occurred between the deputies and an armed male subject. Both deputies fired shots that struck the man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute. The deputies were not injured during the incident.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Bridges to the Allen County Regional Hospital. He was then flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center. Bridges underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Woodson County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.