Due to technical issues with our KD Country 94 transmitter, we are currently off-the-air. You can continue to listen to KD Country 94 programming online via our website, and our mobile apps, including the TuneIn App.

Those looking for Waterside Wakeup and The Sports Ticket, those programs will be broadcast on our sister-station Z-96.3 The Lake Friday morning.

We hope to have our transmitter repaired soon, and be back on the air on 94.1 FM. We apologize for the inconvenience.