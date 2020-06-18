84.9 F
Wichita
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announced Kansas Wind Farm Construction

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Enel Green Power has begun construction work on a new 199 MW addition to the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Clark County, Kansas.

The $281.4 million expansion will consist of 74 wind turbines, will be responsible for over 250 temporary jobs and add 5-10 permanent operations and maintenance positions.

“Wind energy production has been an absolute win for our state, in terms of its benefits for the environment, Kansas business and residential consumers,” Governor Kelly said. “The Enel Green Power expansion is even more proof of Kansas’ appeal as one of the nation’s top wind energy producers. During this economic challenge, it’s important to recognize the value in the wind energy sector, which employs thousands of Kansans and contributes significant capital investment in our state each year.”

The 200 MW expansion alone is estimated to generate an additional $49 million in lease payments to local landowners and over $18 million in new revenue to fund schools and public services over its lifetime. When the addition is complete, Cimarron Bend will generate over 2.7 TWh total per year, equivalent to avoiding 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions.

“Kansas is uniquely positioned to be a regional and national leader in the development and expansion of renewable energy – particularly through wind power,” Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Not only will this expansion create much-needed jobs in our state, but it will help move Kansas forward as we create innovation, grow businesses and foster an energy market that is affordable and efficient. I would like to thank Enel Green Power for its commitment to Kansas communities.”

The Cimarron Bend expansion will include support for Evergy’s Renewables Direct program and help fuel the development of new wind energy investment in Kansas. The program features a “green” tariff approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission in 2018 that allows companies, cities, universities and other commercial and industrial customers to offset some or all of their energy usage through a renewable source.

“As Kansas’ wind leader, Enel Green Power is proud to step forward to generate new jobs and economic growth for Kansas during this challenging time,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. “Most importantly, we remain firm in our commitment to protect the health and safety of our workers and host communities as we execute this expansion safely and sustainably.”

Kansas currently ranks No. 2 in the nation for wind energy production as a share of total electricity generation, according to the AWEA annual market report. In 2019, wind energy surpassed coal for the first time as the largest energy source for generating electricity in Kansas. Wind energy provided 41% of electricity generation in Kansas, the second-largest share for any state.

For more information on wind energy in Kansas, visit www.kansascommerce.gov/wind.

Previous articleKDA Confirms Vesicular Stomatitis in Horses in Butler County

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announced Kansas Wind Farm Construction

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Enel Green Power has begun construction work on a new 199 MW addition to the Cimarron...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Confirms Vesicular Stomatitis in Horses in Butler County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced that vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was confirmed in horses in Butler County on June...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Order Extending Relief from Online Driver’s License Renewal Age Restrictions

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced she signed an Executive Order Monday that will help make renewing driver’s licenses easier for people across the state. Executive Order...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announced Kansas Wind Farm Construction

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Enel Green Power has begun construction work on a new 199 MW addition to the Cimarron...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Confirms Vesicular Stomatitis in Horses in Butler County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced that vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was confirmed in horses in Butler County on June...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more