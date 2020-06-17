Storm Chances Increase Thursday Into Next Week; Cooler Temps For The Weekend

Expect the hot temperatures to continue into Thursday. A cold front will move southeast across the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of the front and a few storms may be strong to severe across portions of north central and northeast KS.

The front will become stationary across southern KS and an upper level disturbance will move across the Plains Friday into Saturday. Cloud cover and periods of showers and thunderstorms will keep Highs cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday. Some areas may see some isolated flooding Thursday night into Saturday morning. There may be some afternoon sunshine on Saturday that may help temperatures warm into the lower to mid 80s after morning showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will warm back up into the lower 90s into next week with only a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.