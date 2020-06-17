92.9 F
KDHE Adds States To Travel Quarantine List, Removes Others

By Derek Nester

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list: Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas, and removed six states from the list: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. This is effective for persons returning today, June 17, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list on July 1.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:

Traveled to:

• Maryland on or after May 12.

• Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Please note these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic. Public health, including hospitals, clinics, law enforcement, meatpacking supply, etc. need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans. While KDHE strongly recommends these quarantine restrictions for everyone, we do recognize that services need to continue. KDHE encourages facilities to ensure they have updated their Emergency Preparedness Plans and implement protocols to ensure that no employee comes to work symptomatic.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

