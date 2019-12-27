Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/23/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:58 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the December 16, 2019 meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the 4% wage increase for Marlene Stamm, NCK Environmental Sanitarian for the year 2020. This is the standard increase for all Washington County Employees and the contract between Clay, Cloud, Marshall and Washington Counties requires all participants approve the salary adjustment. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented the Board with the $300,000 check from Berkshire Hathaway Energy for the payment in lieu of taxes for the Marshall Wind Farm.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to distribute the funds as previous with $285,000 being deposited into Special Road & Bridge account #9-0210-000-876 and $15,000 being deposited into County General account #9-0100-011-876. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board. Mr. Craig presented the following bridge bids for replacement of bridge B#27.25-DD.0 on Dogwood Lane in Cleveland Township:

Midwest Service & Sales, Schuyler,NE – $44,999.19

Oden Enterprises, Wahoo, NE – $47,753.14

Husker Steele, Norfolk, NE – $56,394.00

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to accept the low bid of $44,999.19 from Midwest Service & Sales, Schuyler, NE for bridge package to replace bridge B#27.25-DD.0 Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Midwest Service & Sales, Schuyler, NE

For bridge steel package B#27.25-DD.0

$44,999.19-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109026

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a proprosal from Hall Bros for the 2020 overlay projects in the County consisting of 3 ½ miles on Pheasant Road and ¼ mile on each side of Oketo in the amount of $325,363.75.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the proposal from Hall Bros for the 2020 overlay projects in the amount of $325,363.75. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig did report that they would be getting bids in the near future for the onxy seal for the 2020 projects which would include the Bremen road (4 mi), Herkimer road (3 ½ mi), and West of Axtell (4 ½ mi).

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the motor grader to be replaced in 2020 is a 2013 CAT 120M2 with a buy back of $116,000. This will need to be replaced before the end of the year in 2020.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg reported that the 1977 flatbed trailer being used by the bridge crew will need to be replaced in the near future.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that they would be purchasing the Black Dodge Pickup that the Sheriff’s department is getting rid of.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that the Landfill Backhoe bids will be opened on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the weekly Commissioners meeting.

There has still been no decision made on the Haug low water crossing bridge replacement. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the approximate amount of the improvements for the Waterville bridge would be $250,000. He is trying to get a replacement cost bid as well.

The Board received a phone call from Russell Shipley, CPA with Sink, Gordon & Associates LLP to introduce himself and relay an interest in performing the future audits for the County. The Board informed him that they were in the process of sending out a letter for proposal for the future audits and he should be getting that in the mail in the next week or so. The letter for proposal will be sent to Mapes & Miller, Phillipsburg, KS, Varney & Assoc, Manhattan, KS and Sink, Gordon & Associates LLP, Manhattan, KS.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For Network Maintenance

$1,625.00-General (Computer & Equipment) Fund-P.O. #6131

Gordon R. Olson, Attorney, Sabetha, KS

For Court Appointed Attorney for Juvenile

$1,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6107

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4-county budget

$3,394.13-District Court Fund-P.O. #6108

Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk, Loyd, Hutchinson, KS

For Audit/budget consult

$7,200.00-General (Commissioners) Fund-P.O. #6143

Brady Hedstrom with BG Consultants stopped in to introduce himself and delivery Christmas gifts consisting of a soft sided cooler and pretzels.

Austin St. John, Marysville City Administrator stopped into the meeting to voice his opinion on the late delivery of the Neighborhood Revitalization Interlocal agreement. Mr. St. John was informed that we were aware of the late notices and to return the interlocal agreement as soon as is physically possible.

Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give an update on Budget & Finance for the Health Department. She will come back to the Board in March to give a comprehensive report on where they perform their services throughout the year.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for non-elected personnel at 10:10 a.m. for 5 minutes with the Board and Health Nurse Sue Rhodes present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend executive session for 5 additional minutes for the same reason with the same person’s present. Unanimous.

Health Nurse Sue Rhodes was given directive by the Board to go out for bids for a new cleaning service for the Health Department.

Health Nurse Sue Rhodes said she has gotten computer bids from Network Computer Solutions & will be making a decision on that in the near future and bring back to the Board for approval.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for non-elected personnel at 10:31 for 10 minutes with the Board and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session for 5 additional minutes at 10:41 a.m. for the same reason with the same person’s present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Jim Swim of Marysville met with the Board to get the endorsement of the County Commissioners to establish a Complete County Committee which will provide countywide out reach and assistance on participating and completing the upcoming 2020 Census. The County endorsement would make the Complete County Committee more credible in the eyes of the public. Mr. Swim asked that one of the Commissioners consider being part of the Committee. A Letter of Endorsement will be drawn up in support of creating the Complete County Committee. The Census will be conducted March 12, 2020 through July 31, 2020 with April 1, 2020 being designated as Census Day.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented the Board with the Letter of Support to American Legion Posts 169 and 332 for the proprosal of naming a portion of US Highway 77 located between Blue Rapids and Waterville the “Corporal Allen Oatney and SP4 Gene Myers Memorial Highway”.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Letter of Support as presented above. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented the Board with the Proposed Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service for the upcoming year. The proposed contract is an increase of $5,172.00 from 2019. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will review the contract and bring back to the Board for approval.

David E. Baier has announced that as of February 1, 2020, he will be resigning his position as District 2 County Commissioner. He has accepted a new position in Hoxie, KS and will be relocating at that time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:34 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 30, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m.