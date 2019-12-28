KDHE Issues Voluntary Recall For Clay Center Locker Plant

Topeka –The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) would like to alert consumers that a voluntary recall will be issued on Monday, December 30, 2019, by Clay Center Locker Plant for any ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks, and smoked ham from the Clay Center Locker Plant located at 212 6th Street, Clay Center, Kansas, produced on November 21, 2019, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. KDHE urges the public not to consume any product that will be part of this recall. This includes products purchased at the retail counter in the plant and the hams that were delivered to the Future Farmers of America Clay Center and Chapman chapters.

This recall was initiated after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a food sample tested as part of a routine sampling program by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. All known affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified. Some of the products were sold through FFA chapters in Chapman and Clay Center. To date, no illnesses have been linked with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, newborns, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals rarely become ill, older persons and those with weakened immune systems may suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Symptoms begin from three to 70 days after consuming the bacteria. Listeria cannot be spread from person to person.

Anyone who believes they may have become ill with listeriosis should contact their health care provider. For questions related to the recalled products, consumers can contact Clay Center Locker Plant at 785-632-5550. For questions about listeriosis, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/listeria or call the KDHE epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317.