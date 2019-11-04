Southern High School Student Arrested For Terroristic Threats

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Southern High School administrators about a social media post by a student, which contained threats to commit a shooting at the school.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Wymore police chief responded for the initial report and an investigator from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office followed up on the investigation, contacting the Wymore chief of police and school administrators.

A sixteen-year-old Southern High School student was arrested for terroristic threats. The schools in Wymore and Blue Springs were notified, as well as the Southern Schools superintendent and the Wymore police chief.

Deputies were aware of the incident and on extra patrol in the Wymore and Blue Springs schools on Monday as well as additional officers from the Wymore Police Department being assigned to the incident.