Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/28/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:55 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer, motion passed 2-0. (Commissioner Bramhall arrived at the meeting at 8:35 a.m.)

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For Labor & Parts to replace fuel injection pump & stabilizer pad #0811TS

$6,344.03-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109000

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For Qty 1 72×34 12 ga corr metal pipe C#5.1-A.95

Qty 1 96×36 10 ga corr metal pipe C#13.2-C

$8,594.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109002

Nemaha Marshall Elec Coop Assn, Axtell, KS

For move lines for bridge project

$1,883.15-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109001

Central Power Systems & Services, Kansas City, MO

For Labor & parts to replace transmission #503F

$4,751.91-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109003

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that he is starting to look for an additional truck for the Frankfort shop. They have an extra trailer and now that they are hiring 2 employees with CDLs, they could use an additional semi to pull the extra trailer.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that the two 2003 Landoll belly dump trailers have a few rust spots in the beds. Mr. Craig was going to check with the Landoll Trailer repair shop to see if it is possible to repair these spots.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson reported that they are continuing to work on bridges as the weather permits.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Andameds

For Tdap vaccines, 50 doses

$1,669.77-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6082

Sanofi

For Fluzone & Flublok

$26,038.53-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6051

Henry M Adkins & Son, Inc, Clinton, MO

For Ballots – 2019 General Election

$8,553.99-Election Fund-P.O. #6111

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of October 28, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application from William & Tina Spurgeon for the construction of a new residence in Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He reported that he had mailed letters to area attorneys asking for proposals for court appointed attorney to take the place of terminated contract with Meghan Voracek due to her appointment as County Attorney. He said he has only received back one inquiry at this time.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that the insurance companies agreed to release the investigation documents to the County Counselor for the purposes of filling out claim forms. He should be receiving the information in the near future and we will finalize the claim paperwork.

There was some discussion regarding the historical RR crossing in Section 34 at Vista Road. It was suggested that Mr. Brinegar send a letter to the historical RR to delineate the responsibilities of maintaining the crossing. It was recommended to bring in the members of the historical RR and have discussions with the Board in the near future.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch met with the Board to discuss the bid she received from Network Computer Solutions for upgrading of her computers. The quote was for 5 new computers and upgrading 5 computers. The estimate will be $10-12K.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session with County Counselor Jason Brinegar at 10:05 a.m. for 5 minutes to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risk. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to extend executive session at 10:10 a.m. for an additional 5 minutes for the same reason with the same persons present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to discuss Title IIIC account. Mrs. Lyhane is waiting for August and September reimbursement from the State for meals. If this deposit comes in, then her account will be fine. It was recommended by Scot Loyd that if Title IIIC continues to struggle then maybe the bills could be paid out of the General Account.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Transfer $1400 from County General to Title IIIC to cover expenses IF needed. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane informed the Board that she did receive the $2,000 Working Here Grant from Frontier Farm Credit. She is also planning a fundraiser in the Spring. She will provide more details at a later time.

There was brief discussion about snow removal at the Helvering Center. The Board told Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to maybe get a couple of bids for snow removal from local contractors.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson reminded the Board that they would be convassing the November 5, 2019 election on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. This is Vetaran’s Day and the Courthouse is not open. The doors will be open to the public for the canvassing but upon adjournment the building will be closed. There will be no other business conducted on that date and the next scheduled meeting will be November 18, 2019.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:03 a.m. Unanimous. The net scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 4, 2019.