Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/3/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger from the Advocate joined the meeting at 8:35 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

GSK, Atlanta, GA

For Shingrix vaccines

$1,413.20-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #5913

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of September 2, 2019. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home City Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Westar Energy

200 Benjamin, Home $ 50.73

408 E. 3rd St, Home 62.76

TOTAL $113.49

Linda Weber, wages $161.61

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc.,(Lincoln), Green Bay, WI

For 8 11R22.5 trailer tires

$1,440.48-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108982

F & H Iron Works, Marysville, KS

For Labor & parts to install gooseneck hitch & trlr plug

$818.09-Recyling Fund-P.O. #108983

TAPCO, Brown Deer, WI

For Blinker Becon Light Sign Setup

$2,284.35-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108984

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For Repl Trans Shift lever on loader parts & labor

$1,369.16-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108985

Schwab-Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For CD Cell Design Engineering fees

$17,000.00-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #108986

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that they will need to do some repair work on a bridge in Bigelow township along 16th Road. Mr. Craig said it looks like a piece of farm equipment was taken across the bridge and damaged some of the stringers. The bridge can only be accessed from the South due to the ongoing flooding.

Commissioner Kickhaefer asked Public Works Administrator Mike Craig if the Landfill ever sponsors a free tire day at the Transfer Station. Mr. Craig said that we have not done that for several years as it is very expensive. The charge to dispose of tires at the Landfill is the same amount the County pays for disposal..

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that they will continue to haul rock and blade roads as weather permits.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig asked the Board for permission to advertise for help to hire this Fall. He is needing to get an employee hired to do some mowing and to maintain the signs.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the flashing sign to be placed North of Axtell has been ordered. The speed limit signs are in place.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson said there are still tubes to be put in but the continued rains have been delaying that.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The Board discussed the Resolution to continue to participate in the Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Repayment Program (ROZ). Previous Resolution confirmed the County’s participation in the ROZ program but no County dollars were contributed. Mr. Brinegar will present the Board with the Resolution for signature.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to enter into a contract with Kimble Mapping, Inc,, Manhattan, KS to re-align, correct and maintain Marshall County’s Appraiser parcel and aguse line work polygons to the County’s new digital ortho images for the amount of $49,900.00 with work to start immediately, payable January 15, 2020. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders presented by County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes. Unanimous.

Merck

For Pedvax HIB, Pneumovax & Varivax vaccines

$16,859.81-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #5916

GSK, Atlanta, GA

For Havrix Hep A Vaccine & DPT

$2,951.89-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #5914

Pfizer

For Prevnar Vaccine

$18,901.30-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #5915

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to accept the 2020 Marshall County Budget as presented & to publish said Budget setting the Budget Hearing for Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall left the meeting at 10:05 a.m.

David E Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer for continued participation in ROZ program with the County to allocate $3,750.00 per year (at a maximum of $750.00 per approved applicant) for the purposes of matching payments from the State of Kansas to qualified resident individuals. An approved applicant will be provided funds only at an amount matched by the employer (not to exceed $750.00). Motion passed 2-0.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:34 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 9, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.