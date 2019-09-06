Highland CC Will Celebrate The Inauguration of Deborah Fox

HIGHLAND, KS – On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Highland Community College will celebrate the Inauguration of Deborah Fox as 44th President of the Institution. The ceremony will be held on the Highland Campus in Culbertson Auditorium at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow in the Walter Yost Gallery. President Fox will be installed by HCC Board of Trustee Chair, Thomas Smith.

In addition to the installation and remarks from Smith, Harry Moeller, President of the HCC Faculty Association and Instructor of Biology will speak, and the HCC Lads & Lassies vocal group will perform. The event is open to the community.

Fox took the role on July 1, 2019, after a nationwide search was completed in the spring. A native of Kansas, Fox most recently served as Director of Business Operations & Management for USD #446, Independence, Kansas School District. Previously, she served Highland Community College as the Vice President of Finance & Operations for 14 years and as an Assistant Dean of Regional Instruction for 3 years. She holds a Master of Science in Educational Administration with an emphasis in Higher Education from Fort Hays State University and an MBA in General Administration from Pittsburg State University.