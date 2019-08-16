Gage County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes – 8/14/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on August 14, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present, Matt Bauman absent.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Consent Agenda included the following items: 1. General Agenda; 2. Minutes from previous meeting and committee meetings; 3. claims audit in the amount of $562,592.48; 4. approve correspondence received and place on file; 5. Approve District Court Summary Fee Report & Register of Deeds Fee Report for the month of July, 2019; 6. Approve Utility Permit #1134 for Windstream Nebraska LLC – will be boring 2” diameter 6’ below bottom of ditch and under county road for 65’ to run new cable to provide service to 10097 East Apple Road. Located in the SW¼ Section 1 & NW¼ Section 12 T-6N, R-7E (Nemaha Township); 7. Approve receiving County Offices Inventory Statements and place on file.

General Fund Description Amount Allowed

Courthouse Employees Salaries 137,540.83

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Jail on-site medical care 6411.95

All Copy Products Jail copier lease 131.87

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 6674.21

Beatrice Community Hospital Inmate medical 20,163.28

Beatrice Iron & Metal Replace w/s 165.00

Charles Bentjen, Atty Atty fees 1714.50

Bob Barker Inmate provisions 154.70

Brock Law Offices Atty fees 153.00

Capital Business Systems Co Ct copier lease 240.00

City of Beatrice Prob. lease, damage repairs 2247.98

Clerk of District Court St. & svc. fees 155.01

Consolidated Management Co. Meals at training 67.70

Culligan of Lincoln Water cooler 32.50

DAS St. Accntng. Cntrl. Fin. 6506 AFIS svc. chgs. 184.72

DataShield Corp. Doc shredding 24.48

Diode Communications Cths. & Vet’s Offc. monitoring 80.85

Diode Technologies Labor to install cameras 2169.87

Eakes Office Solutions Office supplies, equip, etc. 7562.87

Echo Group Light fixtures, light bulbs 270.51

Extreme Motorsports VA van decals 175.00

First Wireless EOC trailer parts, labor 222.00

Gage County Court Cert. copies 4.75

Konica Minolta Copier lease 390.78

Lammel Plumbing Repairs 353.29

Lancaster Co. Sheriff Shf fees 23.49

Land Survey Tech Co. Surveyor operating expenses 1894.42

Lincoln Radiology Group Inmate medical 14.61

Lynn Peavey Co. Investigative supplies 360.50

Mahloch Law Office Atty fees 1575.00

Manatron, Inc. Annl. maint. & support 22,794.85

McKesson Medical Surgical Supplies 43.94

Mead Lumber Wood stain 8.79

Microfilm Imaging Systems Co & Dist Ct. scanning equip. rent 404.00

Midwest Process Services Civil process fees 331.78

MIPS, Inc. Computer suppt. 2636.91

Naylor & Rappl Law Office Atty fees 414.00

NE Law Enf. Training Ctr. Lodging 20.00

NE Assn. of Co. Clerks, ROD, etc. Registr. 50.00

Arden Nitz Cleaner 267.84

Noakes Ext. Offc. A/C repair 417.00

Norris Public Power Utilities 50.90

Northeast Auto Veh lease 550.00

O’Keefe Elevator Co. Elevator maint. 228.14

O’Reilly Auto Parts Parts 57.96

Paper Tiger Shredding, Inc. Shf. doc shredding 35.00

Personnel Evaluation, Inc. Pre-employment exam 13.10

Quill – Ext. Offc. supplies 72.61

Quill – Co Ct. Offc. supplies 61.87

Quill – Prob. Offc. supplies 766.80

Radiology Assoc., PC Inmate medical 266.25

Kristine Riekenberg Court reporting 90.00

Saline Co. Law Enf. Center Boarding inmates 300.00

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 264.98

Sapp Bros Fuel for Shf & Jail 4661.65

SE Nebr. Communications Prob. phones 113.28

Secretary of State Cert. copies 40.00

Security Services Shf/Det. fire alarm inspection 169.92

Soap Opera Laundromat Mop/rag cleaning 82.50

Stanard Appraisal Svcs. Appraisal maint. 10,388.00

Staples Business Credit Offc. supplies 108.79

Stephen Kraviec, PC LLO Child Suppt. Enf. Atty, postage 2420.01

Summit Food Service Jail meal svc. 1572.03

T.O. Haas Tire Tire & veh. repairs 4352.11

Taylor Closs-Jensen Witness fees/mlg 487.48

The Home Depot Pro Supplies 274.85

The Voice News Publications 225.97

The Wymore Arbor State Publications 454.83

Lee Timan Public Defender 5730.77

Tri County Credit Bulletin Subscription 165.00

U.S. Bank – Purchase Cards Supplies, fuel 714.97

U.S. Post Master Presort permit 235.00

U.S. Postal Svc. – Wilber PO Box – Prob. 120.00

Verizon Wireless Co. wireless phones 1183.87

Vivial Phone directory listing 25.20

WalMart Prob. supplies 73.67

Westlake Hardware Supplies 344.05

Woods & Aitken Prof. legal svcs. 280.80

Wrightsman Plbg. Repairs 259.75

Zultys, Inc. Prob. phones 406.09

Road Fund

Highway Department Employees Salaries 46,888.36

Barnhart Crane & Rigging Crane rental 4062.50

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 523.48

Beatrice Concrete Ready Mix Concrete patch 231.00

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Rock & gravel 92,272.44

Beatrice Iron & Metal Tools, supplies 1109.48

Cather & Sons Const. Asphalt material 6829.20

City of Wymore Utilities 89.91

Constellation Utilities 23.23

Crete Lumber Ice 63.00

Eakes Office Solutions Offc. supplies 10.80

Farmers Cooperative Propane 59.50

Fastenal Co. Tools, supplies 97.62

Filter Care Filters 24.85

Inland Truck Parts Supplies 440.91

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Supplies 693.97

Konica Minolta Copies 52.31

Matheson Tri-Gas Welding supplies 161.31

Mead Lumber Keys, supplies 27.27

Medical Enterprises, Inc. Drug testing 140.00

MIPS, Inc. Hwy program 176.01

NMC Exchange Supplies 6321.34

Noakes Filters 117.94

O’Reilly Auto Parts Parts, supplies 1128.06

Rock On Inc. Rock & gravel 26,036.03

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 74.25

Sapp Bros. Fuel 24,211.11

Tractor Supply Supplies 469.97

Truck Equip. Svc. Parts, supplies 1357.37

Register of Deeds Preservation & Modernization Fund

MIPS, Inc. Indexes 210.32

Insurance Fund

Gage County Health Insurance Employee health ins claims paid 25,666.40

General Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 9,517.24

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 9,798.02

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 29,454.65

Road Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 3,164.92

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 3,420.43

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 11,295.30

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Lytle to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

No public present for comments or request for future agenda items.

Committee reports were given by Dave Jones on Bldg. & Grounds/Winter Lights, Jurgens on Finance/Insurance, Hill on Human Resources/Employee Relations, Shf. Gustafson and Lisa Wiegand on Law Enforcement/Emergency Management, and Jurgens on Road & Bridge. Points of discussion were jail roof progress, tree removal, former Buss Stop & courthouse exterior repairs, trial prep, disaster declaration, radios being installed, and P & Z mtg. regarding solar and tiny homes.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Jurgens to approve recommendation for a Special Designated Liquor License to the Brass Rail for an event to be held on August 31, 2019 at the 4 Generations Barn. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Jurgens to approve recommendation for a Special Designated Liquor License to Tall Tree Tastings, LLC for an event to be held on October 6, 2019 at the 4 Generations Barn. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Byars to approve the County Health Insurance Plan for 2019-2020. Motion carried 6-0.

Discussion on the 2019-2020 County Budget. Tiemann discussed some changes with the budget and the proposed amounts being considered. Yvonne Mihulka of Cortland, NE spoke under public comments with comments about windfarm information.

Motion made by Dorn, seconded by Hill to move into closed session at 9:25 a.m. for personnel reasons. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Byars to move out of closed session at 10:16 a.m. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Tiemann to adjourn meeting at 10:16 a.m. Motion carried 6-0.

Chairman declared Board of Supervisors meeting adjourned at 10:16 a.m. until August 28, 2019.

