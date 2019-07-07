Gage County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes – 7/3/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on July 3, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn and Dennis Byars present, Gary Lytle absent.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Consent Agenda included the following items: 1. General Agenda; 2. Minutes from previous meeting and committee meetings; 3. claims audit in the amount of $478,154.35; 4. approve correspondence received and place on file; 5. Approve engagement letter from Schulz & Associates for audit services for the year ending June 30, 2018 & having Chairman sign letter; 6. Receive County Audit for Fiscal year ending 6/30/18 and place on file; 7. Approve Utility Permit #1129 – Diller Telephone will be boring & plowing in approximately 16 miles of fiber cable. Will bore 5’ to 10’ below all creeks, culverts & road crossings 3” in diameter encased in 1 ¼” smooth wall. Plowing will be placed as close to the 33’ right-of-way as possible. Located in the North side of sections 28, 29, 30, 33, 34 & 36; South side of sections 27, 28, 29, 32 & 34; East side of sections 26, 28, 29, 32 & 34; & West side of sections 25, 31, 35 & 36 & section 19 T-1N, R-6E (Paddock Twp.); 8. Approve Utility Permit #1130 – Eugene Bock will be trenching 6’ wide 5’ deep below bottom of ditches & across township road for 66’ to run a 1” plastic water line & 110-volt electric line encased in 1½” schedule 40 PVC pipe. Located in the Southwest ¼ of Section 19 T-4N R-5E (Blakely Twp.); 9. Approve District Court Summary Fee Report & Register of Deeds Fee Report for the month of June, 2019.

General Fund Description Amount Allowed

Courthouse Employees Salaries 134,570.70

Kofi Amoabin Witness fees 1478.89

Beatrice Daily Sun Vets Offc subscription 380.00

Charles Bentjen, Atty Atty fees 4294.05

Black Hills Energy Utilities 242.03

Blue Valley Door Co., Inc. Repair Shf garage door 96.00

Bob Barker Co. Inmate provisions 622.34

Bryan Heart Inmate medical 47.16

Bryan Physician Network Inmate medical 140.09

CBM Managed Services Jail meal svc. 2687.00

Charm-Tex, Inc. Inmate provisions, exam gloves 219.40

Charter Business Jail & EM cable TV 178.88

Credit Information Systems Mbrshp, pre-employment screens 83.00

DAS St. Accntng. Cntrl. Fin. 6506 Jail AFIS chgs. 184.72

DAS St. Accntng. Cntrl. Fin. 6507 Statewide radio system access 549.00

Dawson Co. Sheriff Housing inmates 6570.00

Dept. of Correctional Svcs. Boarding inmates/medical 7081.04

Sandra Eltiste Prior service retirement 12.00

First Wireless Annl. repeater rental 600.00

Gage County MAPS Juvenile Justice grant 17,662.66

gWorks GIS website tab for Emer Mgmt 3540.00

Hanson, Hroch & Kuntz Atty fees 720.00

Holiday Inn, Kearney Lodging 77.90

Holiday Inn Express, York Lodging 330.00

Huls Body Shop Towing 65.00

Infinisource Benefit Svcs. FBA monthly admin. svc. 114.00

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Offc. Boarding inmates 750.00

Joyce Kassing Prior service retirement 20.00

Konica Minolta Ext Offc copy fees 303.28

Lammel Plumbing Plumbing repairs 405.56

Lepant Law Office Atty fees 81.00

Lexington Regional Health Center Inmate medical 148.80

Lynn Peavey Co. Evidence bags 84.45

NE Health & Human Services Patient care 366.00

NE Public Health Environmental Lab Blood alcohol test 105.00

Neurology Associates Inmate medical 94.30

Personnel Evaluation, Inc. Pre-employment check 40.00

Dr. Wayne Price Mntl. health hearings 360.00

Quill – Det. Laundry/ktchn supplies 81.96

Region V Systems EPC billing 1337.00

Reiman Law Firm Atty fees 954.00

Kris Riekenberg BOE’s, mntl hlth hrng 313.25

Sentrixx Courthouse monitoring 90.00

Smith, Schafer, Davis & Gaertig Atty fees 560.00

SMPC IT Solutions Assr server host 5749.19

Stephen Kraviec, PC LLO Child Support Enf. Atty 2218.46

Lee Timan Public Defender fee, seminar reimb. 5910.77

US Bank – Purchase cards Supplies, plants 387.85

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Oil changes – Shf. 197.55

Verizon Wireless EM wireless phones 241.01

Windstream – Shf Phones 872.57

Windstream – Co Offcs. Phones 3560.88

Wrightsman Plbg., Htng. Plumbing svc call 75.00

Road Fund

Highway Department Employees Salaries 47,315.88

Beatrice Concrete Ready Mixed Traffic patch 346.50

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Rock & gravel 59,345.91

Black Hills Energy Utilities 33.52

First Wireless Repeater rental 600.00

M-B Companies Brushes for broom 1486.64

Mainelli Wagner & Assoc. Engineering consulting 23,523.06

Norris Public Power Utilities 237.97

Orscheln’s Mower blades 46.99

Rock On, Inc. Hauling 10,858.85

Visitor’s Promotion Fund

Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Lodging tax 5971.19

Visitor’s Improvement Fund

Welsh Heritage & Culture Center Grant for 1-room school restoration 15,000.00

Insurance Fund

Cypress Benefit Administrator Ins. premiums, admin. fees 27,967.22

Gage County Health Insurance Employee health ins. claims paid 12,248.91

General Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 9,250.35

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 9,606.00

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 28,182.15

Road Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 3,193.79

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 3,453.13

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 11,295.30

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve the consent agenda with a correction to #5 changing the date to June 30, 2019. Motion carried 6-0.

Speaking under public comments was Lenhart Fritzen regarding the drug dog and sales tax.

Lytle joined meeting at 8:52 a.m.

Committee report was given by Dave Jones on Bldg. & Grounds/Winter Lights. Discussion included the remodel project at the jail, possible changes to the plans to save money, Todd Hydo talked about maybe lowering the floor so the roof wouldn’t need raised so far, start of construction could be mid-August. Break in committee reports to address agenda item regarding the bids for the Sheriff’s Office remodel.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve moving up the agenda item to receive recommendation and approve or disapprove bids for the Sheriff’s Office remodel project. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Byars to approve and award the bid for the Sheriff’s Office remodel project to Lammel Plumbing, Inc., in the amount of $232,314.00 that was received at the June 19, 2019 meeting. Greg Lauby, 312 N 10th St., Wymore NE, spoke with concerns on spending the dollars on the project and suggested that they wait to vote until all the permits are approved. Tiemann indicated that the project cannot be completed until all permits are obtained and that the board needed to approve prior so the contractor can start the project. Motion carried 7-0.

Committee reports continued with Byars on Equalization, Jurgens on Finance/Insurance, Sheriff Gustafson on Law Enforcement/Emergency Management, and Jurgens on Road & Bridge. Topics of discussion included an update on the drug dog – would be in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office, and the dog will be going to Omaha for an evaluation.

Walker Zulkoski presented the NGage quarterly report and talked about a grant covering half of the cost of the update to the housing study, the expansion of various businesses around the area and new hotel construction.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Hill to receive the NGage report and place it on file. Motion carried 7-0.

Discussion with Chief Deputy Doug Klaus and Doug Ostergard of First Wireless on options available with the Turbo Radio System.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve purchasing the Turbo Radio System, not to exceed $278,661.00 of funds to be allocated from the Inheritance Fund. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve the Agreement for Emergency Protective Custody Services between Region V Systems and Gage County, effective from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Byars to approve the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Interlocal Agreement with Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Thayer and Saline counties, effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Hill to approve a 1% increase for the lid on restricted funds. Motion carried 7-0.

Discussion on the 2019-2020 County Budget with Greg Lauby of Wymore giving suggestions on ways to cut the budget and get the judgment against the county paid.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Dorn to adjourn at 10:00 a.m. Motion carried 7-0.