Gage County Board of Equalization Meeting – 8/14/19

The Gage County Board of Equalization met on August 14, 2019 at 8:33 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present, Matt Bauman absent. Patti Milligan, County Assessor, present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Dorn to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Dorn to approve the minutes of the previous meeting as mailed/emailed out. Motion carried 6-0.

No public present for comments and request for future agenda items.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Jurgens to open public hearing at 8:34 a.m. to approve or disapprove tax exemption on vehicle(s) owned by Blue Valley Behavioral Health, a qualifying organization. Motion carried 6-0.

No public present.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Jurgens to close public hearing at 8:35 a.m. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Dorn to approve tax exemption on vehicle(s) owned by Blue Valley Behavioral Health. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Jurgens to approve tax correction slip # 11. Motion carried 6-0.

Chairman declared Board of Equalization adjourned at 8:37 a.m. until August 28, 2019.