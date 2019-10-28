Gage Co. Board of Supervisors & Committee Meeting Minutes – 10/21/19 & 10/23/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on October 23, 2019, at 8:46 a.m. with John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present, Terry Jurgens absent.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Consent Agenda included the following items: 1. General Agenda; 2. Minutes from previous meeting and committee meetings; 3. claims audit in the amount of $1,149,609.83 which does not include claim #19100125 to Beatrice Lawn Care in the amount of $832.25 and claim #19100213 to Hard Rock Quarries in the amount of $2,113.28, to be voted on separately; 4. approve correspondence received and place on file; 5. Approve Utility Permit #1141 to Windstream Nebraska, LLC – Will be installing new telephone line into existing pedestal #197PD located 1260’ South of SW 29th & W Gage Road and plowing in cable going West on private property to State of NE tower building. Located in NE ¼ Section 5 T-6N, R-6E (Highland Twp). 6. Approve Utility Permit #1142 to RDG Geoscience & Engineering, Inc. – will be installing a ground water remediation system: 2 air injection wells will be located within county right-of-way on the North side of A Street, approximately 20’ North of the center line of A Street between 1st & 2nd Street in Holmesville. Wells will be bored 8.75” in diameter 40’ deep. 2” diameter PVC air conveyance piping will be connected to each of the injection wells in trenches excavated by a back hoe 2’ wide x 3.5’ deep. Located in the NW ¼, SW ¼, NE ¼ Section 29 T-3N, R-7E (Rockford Twp); 7. Approve Utility Permit #1143 to Diller Telephone- will be boring & plowing; in approximately 12 miles of fiber cable. Will bore 5 to 10’ below all creeks, culverts & road crossings 3” in diameter encased in 1 ¼” smooth wall pipe. Plowing will be placed as close to the 33’ right-of-way as possible, 4 to 5’ below grader ditch. Located in the South side of Section 34 T-3N, R-5E (Lincoln Twp), South side of Sections 8, 9, 10, 11 & 16; North side of Sections 9 & 10; East side of Section 16; West side of Section 3, 9, 12, 16 & all in T-2N, R-5E (Elm Twp).

General Fund Description Amount Allowed

Courthouse Employees Salaries 135,990.02

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inmate on-site medical svcs 425.32

All Copy Products Shf copier lease/copies 97.15

Ashley Homestore Fridge for evidence storage 1379.00

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 484.70

Beatrice Iron & Metal W/s repair 29.95

Beatrice Lawn Care Mowing & fertilizer 832.25

Charles Bentjen, Atty Atty fees 1440.00

Blue Valley Door Svc call 91.00

Bob Barker Inmate provisions 768.57

Candlewood Suites ROD lodging 104.95

City of Beatrice Qrtrly Prob Offc utilities 2085.63

CleanItSupply Jail laundry supplies 115.62

Credit Information Systems Mbrshp, empl. screen 61.00

Culligan of Lincoln Water cooler 30.50

DAS St. Accntng. Cntrl Fin 6507 Statewide radios 924.00

DataShield Doc. shredding 28.96

Dawson Co. Sheriff Boarding inmates 6750.00

Douglas Co. Sheriff Shf. fees 39.61

E-Z Stop Fuel 425.37

Eakes Office Solutions Office supplies 2568.15

Electronic Contracting Co. Dist Ct replace amp 3776.90

En Pointe Technologies Acrobat subscr. 570.48

First Wireless Fire tower repairs 851.05

Gage Co. Court Cert. copies 6.75

Garcia Clinical Lab Lab svcs. 15.00

Gleason Dental Clinic Inmate dental 100.98

Greater NE Business Center Ext. Offc. veh. rent/fuel 357.98

Holiday Inn, York Shf. lodging 208.00

Jack’s Uniforms & Equip. Supplies 35.50

Jerry Shelton, Atty Atty fees 967.50

Konica Minolta Copier leases/copies 352.85

Lammel Plumbing, Inc. Supplies, labor 144.13

Lincoln Journal Star Publications 1418.68

Lynn Peavey Co. Bld/alc kits 128.40

Mahloch Law Office Atty fees 301.50

Maximus, Inc. Prep. of Cost Allocation Plan 2600.00

Mead Lumber Supplies 81.57

Microfilm Imaging Systems Court scanning equip. rent 404.00

MIPS, Inc. Computer support/programs 2786.91

NE Health & Human Svcs. Patient care 186.00

NE Emergency Medicine Inmate medical 170.15

NI Government Services Sat. phone svc. 74.23

Paper Tiger Doc shredding 35.00

Personnel Evaluation, Inc. Pre-employment checks 60.00

Philippi Electric Circuit for cooler 425.31

Physicians Laboratory Autopsy 2050.00

Priority Printing Treas. env. 578.59

Quill – Det. Offc. supplies 55.98

Quill – Ext. Offc. supplies 204.10

Quill – Prob. Offc. supplies 115.88

Ray Allen Mfg. K-9 supplies 257.98

Region V Services Qrtrly participation 9928.50

Region V Systems EPC billing, LB302 contrib. 13,585.75

Richardson Co. Shf. Housing inmates 3575.00

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 294.76

Sapp Bros. Shf/Jail fuel 3900.26

SE NE Communications Prob. phones 112.45

Secretary of State Cert. copies 100.00

Security Services Monitor Det. Center 31.50

Sheridan Industries Ext. Offc. janitorial svc. 150.00

Spectrum EM cable TV 7.30

Stanard Appraisal Svcs. Appraisal maint. 3136.00

Staples Advantage Offc. supplies 162.66

Stephen Kraviec, PC LLO Child Suppt. Enf. Atty 2354.96

Summit Food Service, LLC Jail meals 3192.33

T.O. Haas Tire/veh. repairs, Shf/Jail 2004.43

The Home Depot Pro Janitorial/restroom supplies 541.58

The Voice News Publications 597.76

Lee Timan Public Defender 5730.77

TimeKeeping Systems, Inc. Jail security equip. 609.02

U-Save Pharmacy Inmate medical 378.59

U.S. Bank – Purchase Cards Supplies, uniforms 565.21

Valvoline Oil changes 474.06

Verizon EM hot spot 169.81

Washington Co. Sheriff Boarding inmates 13,836.35

Windstream – Prob. Phones 110.87

Windstream – Wilber Prob. Phones 45.29

Windstream – Fillmore Co. Prob. Phones 428.73

Windstream – Hwy Phones 2800.00

Woods & Aitken Prof. legal svcs. 1373.00

Zultys Prob. phone svc. 406.09

Road Fund

Highway Department Employees Salaries 47,068.39

Beatrice Area Solid Waste Agency Rubbish disposal 720.00

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Rock & gravel 36,313.50

Beatrice Iron & Metal Co. Parts, supplies, tools 1247.67

Cather & Sons Const. Asphalt 9646.20

Concrete Industries, Inc. Concrete 952.00

Constellation Utilities 21.34

Cornhusker Intl. Trucks Parts 209.64

Crete Lumber Ice 63.00

Eakes Office Solutions Offc. supplies 72.81

Farmers Cooperative Tires, oil 1173.22

Fastenal Bolts, nuts, washers 87.25

Filtercare of NE, LLC Cleaning filters 11.70

Hard Rock Quarries, LLC Rock 2113.28

Inland Truck Parts & Svc. Parts 1794.97

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Parts 228.60

Larry’s Tire & Service Tires, repairs 530.00

Mead Lumber Clamps, lights 55.54

Metal Culverts, Inc. Culverts 4641.00

MIPS, Inc. Hwy prog package 176.01

NMC Parts, labor 6609.81

Norris Public Power Utilities 206.36

O’Reilly Auto Parts, supplies 2903.75

Rewound Power Motors Repairs 171.22

Rock On, Inc. Hauling 12,241.32

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 74.25

Sapp Bros. Fuel, oil 20,730.92

T.O. Haas Tire repair 20.00

Truck Equipment Svc. Parts 833.30

Verizon Connect Veh. GPS 137.79

Vermeer Sharpen blades 53.86

Wick’s Sterling Trucks Parts 54.04

Register of Deeds Preservation & Modernization Fund

MIPS, Inc. Computer prog. 210.32

Insurance Fund

Gage County Health Insurance Employee hlth ins claims paid 31,275.71

Drug Law Enforcement Fund

Law Office of Chris Halsor Training 350.00

Emergency Management 911 Fund

City of Beatrice Qrtrly 911 svc. fee 55,697.25

Road Bond Fund

DTCC (Depository Trust & Clrng Co) Road Bond interest & principal pmt. 600,445.00

General Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 9,418.70

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 9,681.66

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 31,457.25

Road Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 3,177.09

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 3,435.23

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 11,295.30

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Lytle to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Hill to approve claim #19100125 to Beatrice Lawn Care in the amount of $832.25 and claim #19100213 to Hard Rock Quarries in the amount of $2,113.28, bringing the total of claims approved through October 23, 2019 to $1,152,554.36. Motion carried 5-0-1 with Tiemann abstaining due to conflict of interest.

No public present for comments or request for future agenda items.

Committee reports were given by Dave Jones on Bldg. & Grounds/Winter Lights, Bauman on Finance/Insurance, Shf. Gustafson on Law Enforcement/Emergency Management and Hill on Road & Bridge.

Larry Allder of Cortland, Spokesman of the Prairie Wind Watchers spoke to the board on a text amendment to the wind regulations. Discussion took place on the setbacks and what permits were received, the process that needs to take place to notify interested parties prior to any hearing the Planning & Zoning Board or Board of Supervisors may have. The County Attorney and Planning & Zoning Administrator will work together to get a process in place.

Motion made by Hill, seconded by Bauman to close bidding at 9:35 a.m. and accept, reject or award bids for culvert project “Gage County ER-CP-3242, C-34(1158). Motion carried 6-0.

Bids were received from Ace/Eaton Metals of Kearney NE, Contech Engineered Solutions of Lincoln NE, Midwest Service & Sales of Schuyler NE, and Metal Culverts, Inc. of Jefferson City MO. Bids were referred to Hwy. Supt. Galen Engel for review with a recommendation to be made later in the meeting.

Sheriff Gustafson introduced new Deputy Mike Hager to the board. Hager said he grew up in DeWitt, NE prior to going into the military and just recently moved back to the area. Gustafson also introduced new K-9 dog handler Dax Brydl and the K-9 dog Buster to the board. Brydl said he and Buster went to 6 weeks of training and have completed the training and are certified for narcotics. Brydl also said Buster is super smart and has a high drive to work.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve Visitor Improvement Grant to the City of Wymore for McCandless Park Project for phase 3 (restroom/concession facility), in the amount of $30,000.00. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Hill to approve the Year-End Certification of the County Highway Superintendent. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve Resolution #19-35 for Signing of the Year-End Certification of the County Highway Superintendent Form 2019. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Hill to approve a funding request from CASA in the amount of $10,000.00. Motion carried 6-0.

Discussion on the Gage County Public Defender agreement with Lee Timan for July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022. The proposed agreement was for a 3-year contract with a salary of $165,000 for each year. Stephanie Clark spoke to the board about the contract as Lee Timan was in court. Discussion was had on the amount that the board would like to see. Stephanie discussed the changes in the case load, etc. and also said that Mr. Tieman was agreeable to a 5 year agreement for the same amount per year.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Hill to approve a 5-year contract with a flat amount of $165,000.00 per year for each of the five years with the term being from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. Motion carried 4-2 with Hill, Bauman, Byars and Lytle voting aye, Tiemann and Dorn voting nay. Clark stated that their office would bring up a new contract with the revisions to the term, pay and case load.

Hwy. Supt. Engel gave his recommendation to accept the low bid from Contech Engineered Solutions in the amount of $24,367.60 for the Culvert Project “Gage County ER-CP-3242, C-34(1158)”.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve accepting the bid from Contech Engineered Solutions in the amount of $24,367.60 for the Culvert Project “Gage County ER-CP-3242, C-34(1158)”. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve Resolution #19-36 which would amend Resolution #18-01 to correct typographical errors. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Dorn, seconded by Hill to adjourn meeting at 10:26 a.m. Motion carried 5-1 with Bauman voting nay.

Chairman declared Board of Supervisors meeting adjourned at 10:26 a.m. until November 6, 2019.

Board minutes can also be viewed on the Gage County website at www.gagecountynebraska.us.

/s/ Dawn Hill /s/ Erich Tiemann

Dawn Hill Erich Tiemann, Chairman

Gage County Clerk Gage County Board of Supervisors

I, Dawn Hill, County Clerk of Gage County, do hereby certify that the above records are true and accurate to the best of my knowledge.

Witness my hand and official seal this 23rd day of October, 2019.

(SEAL) /s/ Dawn Hill

Dawn Hill

Gage County Clerk

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION MEETING MINUTES 10-23-19

The Gage County Board of Equalization met on October 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. with John Hill, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn and Gary Lytle present, Terry Jurgens, Matt Bauman and Dennis Byars absent. Patti Milligan, County Assessor, present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Dorn to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

Motion made by Dorn, seconded by Lytle to approve the minutes of the previous meeting as mailed/emailed out. Motion carried 4-0.

No public present for comments and request for future agenda items.

Bauman and Byars joined meeting at 8:32 a.m.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Dorn to approve tax correction slips # 23 & 24. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Hill, seconded by Lytle to open public hearing at 8:33 a.m. to approve or disapprove tax exemption on vehicle(s) owned by Good Samaritan Society Beatrice. Motion carried 6-0.

No public present.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to close public hearing at 8:34 a.m. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve tax exemption on vehicle(s) owned by Good Samaritan Society Beatrice. Motion carried 6-0.

Chairman declared Board of Equalization adjourned at 8:34 a.m. until November 6, 2019.

/s/ Dawn Hill /s/ Erich Tiemann

Dawn Hill Erich Tiemann, Chairman

Gage County Clerk Gage County Board of Equalization

I, Dawn Hill, County Clerk of Gage County, do hereby certify that the above records are true and accurate to the best of my knowledge.

Witness my hand and official seal this 23rd day of October, 2019.

(SEAL) /s/ Dawn Hill

Dawn Hill

Gage County Clerk

COMMITTEE MEETINGS – 10/21/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors committee meetings held on October 21, 2019.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Vice Chairman, Gary Lytle announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Lytle read the Committee Meeting Format Statement:

“No formal action will be taken today. As such no quorum is required and member attendance may fluctuate during this meeting and between committee meetings. This public meeting is for the purpose of discussion only. All items requiring formal County Board action will be placed on the agenda of a Regular Meeting. At any time during this meeting the Board may adjourn into executive session per Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes, known as the Open Meetings Law”

Law Enforcement/Emergency Management Committee: 7:03 a.m.

Individuals present included: Hill, Bauman, Tiemann, Dorn, Byars, Lytle, Lisa Wiegand, Sheriff Gustafson, & Scott (Daily Sun).

Lisa – qrtrly Emer. Mgmt. report; reunification program with Beatrice Public Schools; City of Beatrice Water Dept. review, resilience plan, working with Wayne Rickers; NE Forestry Svc. gathering info on resources for wildfires, getting contacts.

Zoning – permit applications report; had calls on wind regs; one late fee assessed.

Shf Gustafson – employees present were Matt Ernst, Spencer Behrens, Dax Brydl, Tim Hanson, and Amanda Schaefer – requested closed session for personnel. Into closed session at 7:11 a.m. Out of closed session at 8:37 a.m.

Committee adjourned at 8:37 a.m.

Road & Bridge Committee: 8:38 a.m.

Individuals present included: Hill, Bauman, Tiemann, Dorn, Byars, Lytle, Galen & Bill Buss.

Galen went through crew activity, 3 permits for approval and culvert project bid opening at 10-23 board meeting.

Discussion on if Filley-Adams Road and Koch Road would qualify as State Roads – Galen had traffic count reports.

Discussion on putting 11 miles of road (SW 89th, Holmesville, Pickrell East) out for bids for overlay.

Bauman left mtg. at 9:07 a.m.

Travis Boyll, Scott Barry & John Meyer from CAT, NMC and Bill Buss, County Shop Foreman – discussion on equipment issues and potential repair options and if covered under warranty.

Closed session at 9:27 a.m. Out of closed session at 9:42 a.m.

Committee adjourned at 9:46 a.m.

Building & Grounds Committee: 9:47 a.m.

Individuals present included: Hill, Tiemann, Dorn, Lytle, Byars, Dave Jones.

Jones – repairing toilet that was ripped from Jail wall, still leaking; Shf. W garage remodel in progress; has been cleaning exterior lamp light fixtures outside courthouse; Veteran’s Offc. room project is close to being done; has had an inmate help with some projects.

Committee adjourned at 9:54 a.m.

Finance/Insurance Committee: 9:54 a.m.

Individuals present included: Hill, Tiemann, Dorn, Byars, Lytle.

Discussion on proposed 3-year Public Defender Contract presented by Lee Timan – Hill suggested a 2% increase each year from current amount (approx. $3,000 per year), Lytle suggested reaching out to Timan with this option to see if he is agreeable and have him submit new proposal.

Dorn and Lytle left meeting at 10:01 a.m.

Went through claims submitted.

Committee adjourned at 10:26 a.m

Committee meetings adjourned until November 4, 2019.

/s/ Michelle K. Bloomquist /s/ Erich Tiemann

Michelle K. Bloomquist Erich Tiemann, Chairman

Deputy Gage County Clerk Gage County Board of Supervisors

I, Michelle K. Bloomquist, Deputy County Clerk of Gage County, do hereby certify that the above records are true and accurate to the best of my knowledge.

Witness my hand and official seal this 21st day of October, 2019.

(SEAL) /s/ Michelle K. Bloomquist

Michelle K. Bloomquist

Deputy Gage County Clerk