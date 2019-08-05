Gage County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes – 7/31/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on July 31, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Consent Agenda included the following items: 1. General Agenda; 2. Minutes from previous meeting and committee meetings; 3. claims audit in the amount of $1,100,198.61 which does not include claim #19080083 to Johnny’s Welding in the amount of $303.02, to be voted on separately; 4. approve correspondence received and place on file; 5. Approve Masonry Construction, Inc. for Restoration services on the South East side of the Courthouse in the amount of $43,313.00.

General Fund Description Amount Allowed

Courthouse Employees Salaries 135,996.62

Advanced Auto Dealers Shf website maint. 29.00

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inmate medical 7.31

All Copy Products Shf copier lease, copies 188.00

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 304.45

Beatrice Fire Protection, LLC Inspect & recharge extinguishers 394.45

Beatrice Ford Lincoln New Shf vehicle 31,675.98

Black Hills Energy Shf/Jail utilities 152.54

Charter Communications EM cable TV 176.35

CleanItSupply Jail supplies 157.93

Clerk of District Court St. & svc fees, docket fees, svc. of summons 607.59

Consolidated Management Co. Meals at trng. 271.52

DAS St. Accntng Cntrl Fin 6507 Statewide radios 681.00

Dawg’s Hut CERT shirts 67.00

Dawson Co. Shf. Inmate Housing Boarding inmates 6750.00

Dept. of Correctional Svcs. Boarding inmates 4691.54

Dept. of Health & Human Svcs. Cths scanner 150.00

Lloyd Dickinson Referee for protest hearings 3425.00

Douglas Co. Sheriff Shf. fees 20.83

Eakes Office Solutions Office furniture, supplies 500.76

Sandra Eltiste Prior svc. retirement 12.00

Gage County Transfer to Road & 911 Funds 550,000.00

Gage Co. Court Cert. copies 16.75

Gage Co. Sheriff’s Office Shf. fees/mlg 1759.70

Gage Co. Treasurer Title & tire tax for Shf veh 15.00

Greater NE Business Center Ext. Offc. veh rental, fuel 411.35

Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel Co. cremation 945.00

Harman Wright Mortuary Autopsy expense 400.00

Hometown Leasing Atty copier lease 138.82

Infinisource Benefit Svcs. Monthly Admin. svcs. 109.25

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Boarding inmates 150.00

Jerry Shelton, Atty Atty fees 6682.50

Jonathan Frazer, Atty Atty fees 1107.00

Joyce Kassing Prior svc. retirement 20.00

Knox County Sheriff Shf. fees 6.00

Konica Minolta Copier leases, copies 518.23

Latimer Reporting Deposition transcript 97.45

Lepant Law Office Atty fees 15,368.00

Lincoln Radiology Group Inmate medical 147.56

Mahloch Law Office Atty fees 243.00

Mead Lumber Mail to return trial equip. 34.37

Midwest Card & ID Solutions ID supplies 167.29

MRO Medical records 49.00

NASAP Mbrshp fees 39.00

NE Health & Human Svcs. Patient care 360.00

NE Law Enforcement Training Ctr. Training 400.00

NE Public Health Env. Lab Blood alcohol tests 105.00

Nestor & Mercure, Attys Atty fees 1584.00

NI Government Services Sat. phone 74.23

Noakes Htng. & A/C Parts, labor 1772.55

Northeast Auto Veh. lease 742.00

Rita Olberding Transcription 24.20

William Ouren Autopsy admin. svcs. 75.00

Personnel Evaluation, Inc. Pre-employment checks 240.00

Philippi Electric Repairs 85.00

Pollack & Ball, LLC Atty fees 486.00

Priority Printing ROD env. 64.40

Quill – Det. Offc. supplies 406.41

Quill – Ext. Offc. supplies 217.95

Kris Riekenberg Court reporting 90.00

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 29.78

Kylee Schoen Boarding K-9 dog 600.00

Secretary of State Cert. copies 20.00

Sheridan Industries Ext. Offc. janitorial svcs. 120.00

Sherwin-Williams Wood putty 3.98

Smith, Schafer, Davis, Gaertig, et al Atty fees 351.00

Stephen Kraviec, PC LLO Child Suppt. Enf. Atty 2283.86

Summit Food Svc. Jail meal svc. 4209.99

T.O. Haas Tire & veh. repairs 1476.97

The Home Depot Pro Institutional Supplies 243.24

Thomson Reuters West Info. chgs, law library 2270.33

Lee Timan Public Defender 5730.77

U.S. Bank Purchase Cards Security alarm notification 1553.84

Valentino’s Ext. Bd. mtg. meal 60.06

Verizon Wireless phones 240.20

Windstream – Prob. Phones 578.38

Road Fund

Highway Department Employees Salaries 47,414.34

All Copy Products, Inc. Copier lease, copy chgs. 732.50

Beatrice Concrete Ready Mixed Concrete 1034.40

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Rock & gravel 36,059.84

Black Hills Energy Utilities 31.32

C & O Ford, Inc. Veh. equip. repair 208.75

Cather & Sons Construction Asphalt 13,303.20

Diversified Drug Testing, LLC Drug/alcohol testing 165.00

First Wireless Repeater rental 300.00

Jarred Thimm Seed 316.00

Johnny’s Welding Parts, labor 303.02

Newman Signs, Inc. Sign posts 776.24

Norris Public Power Utilities 206.50

Rewound Power Motors Repairs 12.10

Schwarz Paper Co. Towels 33.97

WalMart Shop supplies 77.82

Visitor’s Promotion Fund

Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Lodging Tax 5439.03

Insurance Fund

Cypress Benefit Administrators Ins. premiums, admin. fees 28,766.60

Gage Co. Health Insurance Employee health ins. claims paid 51,980.52

Emergency Management Fund

City of Beatrice Qrtrly 911 svc. fee 55,697.25

General Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 9,292.95

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 9,679.93

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 29,454.65

Road Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 3,200.46

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 3,460.66

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 11,295.30

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Byars to approve the consent agenda item #’s 1-4, with #5 to be considered in a separate motion. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve consent agenda item #5 for Phase 7 of courthouse restoration with Masonry Construction, Inc. for restoration services on the South East side of the courthouse in the amount of $43,313.00. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Hill to approve claim #19080083 to Johnny’s Welding in the amount of $303.02, bringing the total of claims approved through July 31, 2019 to $1,100,501.63. Motion carried 6-0-1 with Jurgens abstaining due to conflict of interest.

No public present for comments or request for future agenda items.

Committee reports were given by Dave Jones on Bldg. & Grounds/Winter Lights, Jurgens on Finance/Insurance, Hill on Human Resources/Employee Relations, Doug Klaus and Lisa Wiegand on Law Enforcement/Emergency Management and Jurgens on Road & Bridge. Points of discussion were Jail roof, cameras, retaining wall, county fair statistics, radios, zoning and towers.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Lytle to approve agreement for Consultant Inspection and Load Re-Rating on County Fracture Critical Bridges with an estimated cost of $19,704.26, Project No. STP-NBIS (118), Control No. 01003. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Lytle to approve Resolution #19-10 on Signing of the Project Program Agreement for 2019 Fracture Critical Bridge Inspection. Motion carried 7-0.

Discussion on the 2019-2020 County Budget.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Dorn to adjourn meeting at 9:30 a.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Chairman declared Board of Supervisors meeting adjourned at 9:30 a.m. until August 14, 2019.

