Marysville Woman Killed In Jefferson County Accident

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

A Marysville woman died, and a Frankfort woman was seriously injured in a multi vehicle fatality accident Sunday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. in Jefferson county, Kansas.

Theresa Zimmerling Eslinger, 68, of Marysville was killed and 69-year-old Charlotte Zimmerling of Frankfort was among several injured as they were passengers in a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Walter Zimmerling of Frankfort. Their vehicle was struck on U.S. highway 24, a mile west of U.S. Highway 59 in Jefferson County when two other vehicles at the intersection collided, forcing one of them into the opposite lane striking the Zimmerling SUV. Mason Robb, 19, of Perry was stopped to turn, and was rear ended by 50-year-old Rynette Reiling-Minor of Oskaloosa, whose vehicle ultimately collided with the Zimmerlings.

Charlotte Zimmerling of Frankfort was transported to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries, Walter Zimmerling suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka. Reiling-Minor and Robb were also taken to a Topeka hospital, with apparent serious injuries.