Injury Accident Reported Sunday On U.S. 36

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

An injury accident was reported Sunday afternoon in Marshall County at the Beattie junction on U.S. Highway 36 at Kansas Highway 99.

A vehicle driven by Patrice Nunez Periss-Mone, age 27, of Junction City was southbound, and failed to yield at the intersection. Her vehicle was struck by an eastbound semi on U.S. 36. Nunez Periss-Mone, and four passengers from Winnebago, Nebraska, including 2 children ages 1 and 3 from her vehicle were transported to Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville with possible injuries.