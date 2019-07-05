Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/1/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and Deputy County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate joined the meeting at 8:49 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following Home City Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Linda Weber – $161.61 wages & $265.00 postage

Dustin Tormondson – $184.70 wages

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4-County Budget

$647.57-District Court Fund-P.O. #5950

Pierce Electronics, Mankato, KS

For Mobile radio to be used by KHP Trooper Justin Davis

$684.00-Spec Co Attorney Fund-P.O. #5996

Brede Group Solutions LLC

For Polygraph as part of criminal investigation

$1,029.34-Other Contractural Services Fund-P.O. #6008

Shawnee County Health Department, Topeka, KS

For MRC grant dollars – final payment

$5,160.12-MRC Grant Fund-P.O. #5897

Washington County Clerk, Washington, KS

4-County share (3rd quarter) NCK Environmental

$2,789.71-General (County Sanitarian) Fund-P.O. #6009

Laura Johnson-McNish, Marysville, KS

For Appellate Brief (2014-CV-25)

$2,000.00-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6010

SS Consulting, Topeka, KS

For Reset & configure Back-up, Install Maintenance Kit on printer

$550.30-General (Computer Maintenance) Fund-P.O. #6013

North Central KS Regional Juvenile Detention Center, Junction City, KS

For 3rd quarter expense (July-September)

$2,788.46-General (Juvenile Detention Center) Fund-P.O. #6012

Eakes Office Solutions, Beatrice, NE

40 Cases of paper

$1,479.60-Courthouse office supplies fund-P.O. #6011

The Board was presented with an Extension to Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 from the May 20, 2019 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency in Marshall County, Kansas.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of July 1, 2019. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordination Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Gunn’s Service, Blue Rapids, KS

For 4 Hercules 11R22.5 Truck Tires (#503F)

$1,456.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108940

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

For AC compressor, clutch & labor to install (#600B)

$792.33-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108938

Wheeler Lumber, Milwaukee, WI

For 240 misc bridge timbers (stock)

$25,953.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108939

Bailey Construction, Frankfort, KS

For concrete & labor for Frankfort County Shop

$45,814.98-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108941

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordination Supervisor Larry Polson updated the Board on ongoing projects throughout the County. Mr. Polson was called out to a low water crossing in Lincoln township that has recently washed out from the flooding. Mike was instructed to put together some options and costs of fixing this low water crossing and bring back to the Board. Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson said he did put barricades up at this location. The Oketo bridge project is nearing completion.

County Counselor Coleman Younger met with the Board. No issues to discuss at this time.

Resolution #20-19-07-01-1 along with a Cooperation Agreement with Sedgwick County and Shawnee County for participation in Kansas Statewide Housing Assistance Program was discussed. The program is “lender driven”. There is no activity or cost for a cooperating City or County to participate. Participation merely allows lenders to originate loans within the corporate boundaries of your municipality. County participation is important because it allows loans to be made in unincorporated areas.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-19-07-01-1 and Cooperation Agreement for Kansas Statewide Housing Assistance Program. Unanimous.

D. Scot Loyd and Kandy Graber of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC met with the Board to discuss upcoming budget preparation. Mr. Loyd has an extended history of county budget preparation. He is well versed in the government accounting practices including the limitations involved with the tax lid. Mr. Loyd works with City Clerks, County Clerks and other municipal officers and teaches the KMAAG (Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide). Before meeting with the Board, he briefly looked at the County budget and gave several suggestions on moving forward with the 2020 Budget. If the County were to retain Mr. Loyd to help develop the 2020 budget, the first step would be to return to the County for an entire day to meet with each of the department heads and discuss their budget requests. He would then return on at least one occasion to have a work day with the Board of County Commissioners. His fee would range in the amount of $20,000 but is solely based on an hourly rate. Commissioner Baier asked Mr. Loyd to go forward with presenting a contract. Once the contract is received and approved, we will move forward with scheduling the times for him to be here.

Paul Kessinger with the Advocate left the meeting at 11:00 a.m.

Chad Copeland and Craig Kilbourn from Network Computer Solutions met with the Board to discuss the recent IT Audit findings. They feel that there are several security issues that should be addressed throughout the building. Mr. Kilbourn will be emailing a detailed audit for each office with the issues outlined and a plan of action to get these corrected. The Board informed Mr. Copeland and Mr. Kilbourn that they would look over these detailed audit reports and then would discuss how we will move forward to resolve the issues. Commissioner Baier informed them that before contracting with anyone for these services they would likely send out for bids.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board. She gave the Board a report of income and expenses and also a report of the Grant dollars received.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order submitted by County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes. Unanimous.

Kreisers

For 5 cases of gloves and 4 boxes of paper

$871.72-PHEP Fund-P.O. #5898

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes presented the Board with 2 bids for roof repair. The bids are as follows:

Critchfield Sprayfoam $ 8,310.00

Legacy $12,320.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the low bid from Critchfield Sprayfoam in the amount of $8,310.00 for roof repairs at the Health Department. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes presented the Board with a bid from Legacy for cleaning carpets and cleaning HVAC vents in the amount of $1,900.00.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Legacy bid in the amount of $1,900.00 for cleaning of carpets and HVAC cleaning. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve step raise for Jackie Lindquist from Clerk II Step I at the rate of $16.56 to Clerk II Step II at the rate of $16.76 effective August 1, 2019. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve purchase order presented by County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes for the purchase of a wall air purifier. Unanimous.

Amazon

For Air Purifier

$599.95-Health Dept. Building Fund-P.O. #5899

County Health Nurse Sue presented the Board with her 2020 Budget request. Her request is an increase of $10,700 for a total of $640,087.

Commissioner David E. Baier left the meeting at 11:55 a.m. to attend prior engagements.

Marshall County Partnership For Growth Director Ellen Barber met with the Board. She reported that the Blue Rapids grocery store grant has been approved. Also, she informed the Board that she has a potential of 5 business who are interested in building light industrial businesses on the property they own East of Marysville. MCP4G has indicated that they are offering to “give” the land to these businesses in exchange for helping to offset the costs of the curb & guttering that will need to be done. Also, she said the City may be interested in offering some type of incentive and asked that the Board consider some sort of incentive also. Mrs. Barber informed the Board that the County could apply for a Community Development Block Grant similar to the Grant the City received for the building of their new firehouse. Mrs. Barber said she thinks she could assist with writing this grant that would possibly help to fund the road improvements that were recently discussed by the City on 11th Road, 12th Road and Keystone Road. She says there will likely be surveys required but feels that IF the area qualifies then there would be sufficient funds to address these roads. The County would need to apply for this Grant as the City already has one this year and then the funds could be “given” to the City to do the improvements. She asked the Board if she could look into this further. No action was taken by the Board.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave met with the Board. He presented 2 new hires for approval.

Chad Vacha, Corrections Officers at the rate of $16.44/hr effective July 3, 2019; and,

Kevin Wagner, Corrections Officers at the rate of $16.44/hr effective sometime in August, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the above new hires in the Sheriff’s office. Motion passed 2-0.

Temporary County Attorney Meghan Voracek stopped in to meet the Board. Mrs. Voracek was appointed by the Marshall County Republican Party on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 to fill the unexpired term of County Attorney vacated by Laura Johnson-McNish. The appointment request has been sent to the Governor’s office for approval. Mrs. Voracek will be sworn into office upon approval of the Governor or after passage of 7 days following the party appointment.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

SS Consulting, Topeka, KS

For 3 Computer set up

$2,500.00-Treasurer’s Fund-P.O. #6015

Dell Computers

For 3 Computers

$1,946.58-Treasurer’s Fund-P.O. #6014

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:52 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.