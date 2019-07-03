34th Annual Prairie Run Will Be Held July 27 at Fort Riley

Fort Riley’s 34th annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run will be held July 27, starting at King Field House. The event provides runners options of three different courses: a 10-mile, 5-mile or 2-mile race. Discount registration is available through July 9.

For active-duty Soldiers, the 10-mile race acts as a qualifier for Fort Riley’s team that will compete at the Army 10-Miler in Washington, D.C., in October.

Races of all distances are open to both military and civilian runners. For the two-mile run only, strollers will be permitted on the course. No pets or bicycles will be allowed on the course.

Registration is available online at https://riley.armymwr.com and costs $20 through July 9. After July 9, registration will cost $25. Active-duty Soldiers registering for the 10-mile race do not have to pay the registration fee. Runners 17 and under can also register for any of the three races for free. Soldiers in the 10-miler and all runners with paid registration will receive a race t-shirt. Shirt sizes can only be guaranteed for those registering by July 9.

Runners who don’t register online before July 27 can sign up on race day at King Field House, between 6 and 6:45 a.m. Races begin at 7 a.m.

For those participants without a DoD ID card, please use Henry Gate (Marshal Army Airfield, Exit 301 off of I-70) to enter the installation. As you approach the gate, stay in the far right lane. You will see a guard in a safety vest and you will tell him that you are coming on Ft. Riley for the 10-5-2 race. Please ensure that all persons in your vehicle have a driver’s license or government issued identification ready. Youth 15 years old or younger will not be required to present an ID.

For more information about the event, call 785-239-2573.