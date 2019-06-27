Emergency Operations Center Reopens To Monitor Tuttle Creek Lake & Kansas River

RILEY COUNTY AND POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS – June 27, 2019) The Emergency Operations Center in Manhattan has been reopened to monitor rising water levels on Tuttle Creek Lake and the Kansas River. Officials from Riley County and Pottawatomie County are watching the situation closely. No advisories have been issued for areas downstream of Tuttle Creek Dam at this time but residents should stay aware of weather conditions and have a plan to evacuate safely if the situation changes.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve gone through this. In 1993 the lake came up and went down three times before the flood. Right now we’re working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to track information prepare people for the possibility of flooding. We’re not out of the woods and people need to stay alert and aware,” said Pat Collins, Riley County Emergency Manager.

The height of the Kansas River will have an effect on the flood potential for neighborhoods in Manhattan. If the Kansas River is at 18ft or higher, a release from Tuttle Creek Dam at just 20,000 cfs could cause some flooding in neighborhoods.

Tuttle Creek Lake rose from 1128.91 ft on June 21 to 1132.53 ft as of 10:00 AM June 27. The Kansas River is expected to reach 18.1 ft later today.

Most rivers in Kansas have experienced flooding this season and watersports such as swimming, kayaking, and canoeing are not recommended. Swift currents, hidden obstacles, and debris in the water make conditions very dangerous. The Riley County Public Works department plans to close boat ramps at Rocky Ford Park and Fairmont on Friday morning, June 28, to help ensure safety.

More information is available on the City of Manhattan website at www.cityofmhk.com/flood and on Facebook ManhattanFloodUpdates and Twitter @updatesflood. A recorded message will be updated each day on the Manhattan Flood Hotline (785) 587-4526 at this time. If the situation becomes more serious, the hotline will be staffed from 8AM to 8PM.

STATS

TUTTLE CREEK LAKE 6/27/2019

Elevation: 1132.75 ft

Top of Spillway Gates: 1136 ft

Inflow: 14,000 cubic feet per second (CFS)

Outflow: 8,000 CFS (will be increases to 10,000 CFS today, then 16,000 CFS Friday through Monday)

MILFORD LAKE 6/27/2019

Elevation: 1174.77 ft

Top of Spillway: 1176.20 ft

Inflow: 9,600 CFS

Outflow: 2,976 CFS

KANSAS RIVER 6/27/2019

ELEVATION: 17.97 ft as of 10:00 AM

MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 18 ft

WAVERLY MISSOURI GAUGE (control point for release rates): 214,000 CFS