Heat Advisory Issued For Kansas Counties Friday

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.
- TEMPERATURE Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 103 to 107 degrees.
- IMPACTS Heat-related illnesses are possible for those spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors or those who are more susceptible to heat, such as young children and elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot weather is expected, during which heat illnesses are possible. Limit your outdoor activities during this time, stay in an air-conditioned building, and check up on relatives and neighbors. While outside, drink
plenty of water, wear light and loose fitting clothing, and reduce strenuous activities.