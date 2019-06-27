Heat Advisory Issued For Kansas Counties Friday

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

TEMPERATURE Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 103 to 107 degrees.

Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 103 to 107 degrees. IMPACTS Heat-related illnesses are possible for those spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors or those who are more susceptible to heat, such as young children and elderly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot weather is expected, during which heat illnesses are possible. Limit your outdoor activities during this time, stay in an air-conditioned building, and check up on relatives and neighbors. While outside, drink

plenty of water, wear light and loose fitting clothing, and reduce strenuous activities.