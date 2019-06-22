Gage County Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes – 6/19/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors met on June 19, 2019, at 8:46 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Pledge of Allegiance recited.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Consent Agenda included the following items: General Agenda; Minutes from previous meeting and committee meetings; claims audit in the amount of $2,683,188.73 which does not include claim #19060118 to Beatrice Lawn Care in the amount of $781.00, to be voted on separately; approve correspondence received and place on file; Approve District Court Summary Fee Report & Register of Deeds Fee Report for the month of May, 2019; Approve Utility Permit #1128 – Blue Valley Tele-Comm will be boring 5’ below bottom of ditch & East State Line Road for 66’ to run fiber optic cable encased in 1 ¼” HDPE innerduct to provide service for 57628 51st road. Located in the SW ¼ Section 33 T-1N R-7E (Barneston Twp.)

General Fund Description Amount Allowed

Courthouse Employees Salaries 132,147.44

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Jail on-site medical svcs. 6411.95

All Copy Products Shf copier lease/copies 129.16

Arbor Ink Ext Offc. business hours decals 57.00

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 4770.93

Beatrice Community Hospital Inmate medical 415.75

Beatrice Daily Sun Subsr. 307.81

Beatrice Lawn Care Mowing, sterilant for pkng lots 781.00

Beatrice Public Library Funding request 11,500.00

Jeremy Behrends Reimb. for software, headphones, gloves 759.45

Charles Bentjen, Atty Atty fees 1197.00

Blackburn Technologies Atty & Prob computers, supplies 5715.16

Bragg Animal Control Impound dogs at large 270.00

Capital Business Systems Copier for Co Court 3295.00

CBM Managed Services Jail meal svc. 4407.58

CenTec Cast Metal Products Veteran grave markers 394.32

Charm-Tex Inc. Inmate provisions 290.67

Charter Communications Jail cable TV 169.05

City of Beatrice Qrtrly EMS svcs. 45,000.00

City of Wymore Qrtrly EMS svcs. 10,000.00

Clerk of District Court St. & svc. fees 552.83

Culligan of Lincoln Water cooler 30.50

DAS St Accntng Cntrl Fin 6506 Shf. ntwk serv chgs 184.72

DAS St Accntng Cntrl Fin 6507 Dist Ct fees 26.00

DataShield Prob. doc shredding 15.76

Diode Communications Monitor Shf, Vets, Cths alarms 89.23

Diode Technologies Cameras, cardreaders, controllers, DVR, etc. 5373.91

Eakes Office Solutions Office equip, supplies, etc. 14,512.97

Electronic Contracting Co. Co Ct sound mixer 4035.00

Farmer’s Cooperative Shf. fuel 200.69

Gage County Fund transfers – Ins., Road, Jail 1,356,176.11

Gage Co. MAPS Community-based Juvenile Justice Grant 13,722.04

Gage Co. Sheriff Shf. fees/mlg 4851.81

Great Plains Uniforms Uniforms, tactical gear 7063.60

Greater NE Business Center Ext. Offc veh rent, fuel 392.33

gWorks (GIS) Assr tab subscr., support 12,754.50

Hall Co. Sheriff Shf. fees/mlg 8.44

Hamm Glass Glass for counter 539.00

Hanson, Hroch & Kuntz Atty fees 441.00

Holiday Inn, Kearney Lodging 729.80

Huls Body Shop Tow/winch 175.00

Jerry Shelton, Atty Atty fees 2560.50

Konica Minolta EM copier lease 4551.67

Lammel Plumbing Labor, supplies 163.81

Land Survey Tech Co. Surveyor operating expense 5699.88

LaQuinta by Wyndham, Kearney Lodging 599.70

Lepant Law Office Atty fees 2295.00

Lincoln Endoscopy Inmate medical 100.04

Lincoln Journal Star Publications 379.72

MailFinance Postage meter lease 2068.17

Marshall & Swift Valuation svc. 649.20

Mead Lumber Supplies, etc. 150.42

Microfilm Imaging Systems Courts scanning equip. rent 404.00

Midwest Process Services Civil process fees 652.90

MIPS, Inc. Computer support, programs, etc. 5114.48

Naylor & Rappl Law Offc. Atty fees 1854.00

Nestor & Mercure Atty fees 1548.00

NI Govt. Services Sat. phones 74.23

Noakes Htng./AC Install monitor for evidence 192.00

Norris Public Power Electric – Horvath Tower 41.40

Northeast Auto Veh. lease 750.00

O’Reill Automotive Parts, supplies 16.86

Odell Fire & Rescue Qrtrly EMS 1500.00

Paper Tiger Shf. doc shredding 70.00

Paw Prints Boarding K-9 432.00

Physicians Lab Autopsy expns 250.00

Pinnacle Bank Headset – Co Ct 22.99

Precision Auto Tune Veh. cage repair 68.66

Priority Printing Clk/Treas/Election supplies 3726.46

Quill – Det. Offc. supplies 251.07

Quill – Ext. Offc. supplies 1014.48

Quill – Co Ct Offc. supplies 2397.95

Quill – Prob. Offc. supplies 826.13

Reiman Law Atty fees 828.00

Sack Lumber Supplies 16.98

Saline Co. Law Enf. Center Board inmate 100.00

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 294.76

Sapp Bros. Shf/Jail fuel 4220.35

SE NE Communications Prob. phones 113.20

Security Services Monitoring Shf fire alarm 31.50

Sheridan Industries Ext Offc janitorial svc 120.00

SMPC IT Solutions Monthly server host 235.00

Software Unlimited Corp. Atty mandated software 12,857.50

Stanard Appraisal Svcs. Appraisal maint. 784.00

Staples Offc. supplies 79.98

Stephen Kraviec, PC LLO Child Suppt. Enf. Atty, postage 2296.71

T.O. Haas Tire & veh. repairs 4657.65

The Home Depot Pro Inst. Restroom/cleaning supplies 1657.57

The Wymore Arbor State Publications 404.00

Thomson Reuters Law Library West Info. chgs 2270.33

Lee Timan Public Defender 5730.77

Tracker Products, LLC Licensing 2315.00

U-Save Pharmacy Inmate meds 107.94

UN of NE Lincoln Ext Offc iPad & keyboard 3122.20

U.S. Bank Purchase Cards Meals, fuel, supplies 997.93

US Postal Svc Ext Offc/Prob stamps, Treas PO Box rent 1288.00

Varidesk DC desk, mat 441.00

Verizon Wireless Shf/Prob/EM wireless phones 1116.15

Voice News Publications 188.50

Washington Co. Shf. Inmate boarding/medical 14,244.27

Westlake Hardware Supplies, ladder 307.76

Windstream – Prob Phones 109.98

Windstream – Wilber Prob Phones 44.96

Windstream – Fillmore Co Prob Phones 434.56

Woods & Aitken Prof. legal svcs. 2165.50

Wrightsman Plbg. Repairs, labor 285.20

Zultys Prob. phones 406.09

Road Fund

Highway Department Employees Salaries 47,985.71

A+ United Radiator Repair Labor 300.00

Ace Irrigation Culverts 69,428.68

Bauer Built Tires 9409.14

Beatrice Area Solid Waste Agency Rubbish disposal 230.00

Beatrice Board of Public Works Utilities 444.43

Beatrice Ford Lincoln Part 155.34

Beatrice Iron & Metal Co. Parts, tools, supplies 1318.26

Beatrice Concrete Ready Mixed Concrete fill 316.00

Beatrice Concrete Sand & Gravel Rock 40,017.43

CCP Industries Rags 97.77

Cather & Sons Const., Inc. Asphalt 602.40

City of Wymore Utilities 105.53

Concrete Industries, Inc. Concrete 884.00

Constellation Utilities 34.22

Cornhusker Intl. Trucks Part 67.73

Crete Lumber & Farm Supply Ice 63.00

Dept. of Correctional Svcs. Mower 275.00

Diamond Traffic Products Traffic counter repair 501.00

Eakes Office Solutions Offc. supplies 314.00

Echo Group, Inc. Impact wrench 449.42

Farmer’s Cooperative Fuel 357.25

Fastenal Bolts, nuts 42.01

Filtercare of Nebraska Filters 28.10

Inland Truck Parts Parts 241.29

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Parts, hand clnr. 775.49

Konica Minolta Copier 4937.09

Lampton Welding Supply Cyl. rent 74.95

Landmark Implement Filters 86.64

Larry’s Tire & Service, Inc. Tires, alignment, changeovers 774.89

Lincoln Journal Star Publications 18.31

Matheson Tri-Gas Oxygen bottles 80.37

Mead Lumber Door lock, freight, supplies 93.14

Metal Culverts, Inc. Culverts 166,337.15

Midwest Service & Sales Surveyor flags 280.00

Miller Seed Seed mix 530.42

MIPS, Inc. Hwy pkg. prog/suppt 176.00

NMC Parts, labor 8496.31

Northern Safety Co. Safety glasses 139.54

Omaha Slings Cables 818.45

O’Reilly Automotive Parts, tools 1030.91

RDO Truck Centers Parts 1034.39

Rewound Power Motors Parts, labor 454.43

Rock On, Inc. Hauling gravel 5810.33

Rose Equipment, Inc. Parts, labor 5139.80

Sanitary Garbage Co. Garbage svc. 74.25

Sapp Bros. Fuel, oil 25,950.96

Schwarz Paper Co. Restroom supplies 163.81

T.O. Haas Tire repair 74.70

The Wymore Arbor State Publications 21.60

Jarred Thimm Seed 451.00

TopKote, Inc. Armor coat 442,476.14

U.S. AutoForce Tires 5444.08

Verizon Connect Veh. GPS 157.14

Voice News Publications 13.90

Wick’s Sterling Trucks Parts 202.49

Wymore Oil Propane 47.50

Register of Deeds Preservation & Modernization Fund

MIPS, Inc. Computer program/support 204.75

Insurance Fund

Gage County Health Insurance Employee health ins. claims paid 17,020.90

United States Treasury PCORI Ins. fees 350.35

General Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 9,083.89

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 9,492.39

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 28,182.15

Road Fund

Ameritas County share of Employees Retirement 3,238.98

Security First Bank Co. share of Empl. Soc. Sec. & Medicare 3,531.90

Gage County Clerk – Health Plan Co. share of Empl. health insurance 11,295.30

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Byars to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Bauman to approve claim #19060118 to Beatrice Lawn Care in the amount of $781.00, bringing the total amount of claims approved through June 19, 2019 to $2,683,969.73. Motion carried 6-0-1 with Tiemann abstaining.

Greg Lauby, 312 N 10th St., Wymore NE, spoke under comments from the public regarding concerns about county spending.

Committee reports were given by Dave Jones on Bldg. & Grounds/Winter Lights, and Jurgens on Finance/Insurance. Break in committee reports for timed agenda item.

Veterans Service Officer Phil Dittbrenner introduced the June Veterans Honor Award recipient, James Knisely, to the board. Knisely served as a Sergeant with the infantry in the U.S. Army from September 18, 1946 to March 1, 1948. Knisely said receiving this award is quite an honor and that being in the Army was very much a learning experience, especially in Korea. He said the people were very different there at that time than they are today. He stated that he fortunately got through it and got out of there before the real trouble started. Knisely earned a WWII Victory Medal and an Army Occupation Medal of Japan for his service.

Committee reports resumed with Lytle on Law Enforcement/Emergency Management and Hill and Galen Engel on Road & Bridge.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Bauman to approve two special designated liquor licenses for the Gage County Fairgrounds Speedway and the beer garden on the midway for the Gage County Fair, July 24-27, 2019. Fair Board Chair Steve Whitwer spoke about the permits. Motion carried 7-0.

Tourism Coordinator Courtney Schlake presented the quarterly tourism report.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Byars to receive the tourism report and place it on file. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Hill to open public hearing at 9:17 a.m. to hear support and/or opposition from the public on changes to Fire District boundaries of the Barneston Rural Fire District to include territory within the incorporated limits of the Village of Barneston, Gage County, Nebraska, also known in the records of Gage County, Nebraska as Tax District 145, Tax District 171, Tax District 172, Tax District 177, Tax District 178 and Tax District 179 . Motion carried 7-0.

Discussion on the Barneston Rural Fire District boundaries. Attorney Mike Willet spoke about the reasons for the inclusion of the Village of Barneston into the Rural Fire District. No other public speaking.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Bauman to close public hearing at 9:21 a.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Hill, seconded by Dorn to adopt Resolution #19-08 changing the Fire District boundaries of the Barneston Rural Fire District to include territory within the incorporated limits of the Village of Barneston, Nebraska, known as Tax District 145, Tax District 171, Tax District 172, Tax District 177, Tax District 178 and Tax District 179, with the inclusion to be included within Barneston Rural Fire Protection District becoming effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve the Juvenile Services State Grant Award and have the Chairman sign. Christina Lyons spoke about the grant award. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve the Gage County Tourism Agreement. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Hill to approve a Visitor Improvement Fund Grant in the amount of $19,000.00 submitted by Johnson Cabin Museum. Courtney Schlake talked about the project to repair water damage to the cabin and plans to move it out of flood area. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Jurgens to close bidding at 9:30 a.m. and accept, reject or award bid for the Sheriff’s Office Remodel Project. Motion carried 7-0.

One bid was received from Lammel Plumbing, Inc., in the amount of $232,314.00. Todd Hydo with Lammel Plumbing spoke on the bid.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Lytle to refer bid to Bldg. & Grounds Superintendent Dave Jones for review and recommendation in two weeks. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Dorn to close bidding at 9:45 a.m. and accept, reject or award bid for Highway Striping Project for approximately 42.6 miles of highway striping. Motion carried 7-0.

Bids were to be quoted in 3 different options and bids were received from Burmester, Inc. of Clay Center, NE, in the amounts of Opt. 1 – 36,210.00, Opt. 2 – $18,105.00, and Opt. 3 – $51,972.00; and Straight-Line Striping, Inc. of Grand Island, NE in the amounts of Opt. 1 – $30,203.40, Opt. 2 – $15,123.00, and Opt. 3 – $45,326.40. Bids were referred to Hwy Supt. Galen Engel for review and recommendation later in the meeting.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Hill to approve rescinding the board action taken on June 5, 2019 regarding the drug dog. Discussion included concerns about retraining the dog with another handler, the value of the dog to another law enforcement entity, more information that came to light after the decision, the opinions and concerns of those who donated for the purchase of the dog, what happens to the dog if he doesn’t go with the handler. Public who spoke during the discussion were Marilyn Coffin and Cori Moss. Hill stated that there was a lack of or some misinformation in the matter and Lytle voiced concerns about not having a new handler for the dog which would require boarding the dog. Motion carried 6-1 with Jurgens voting nay.

Hwy Supt. Galen Engel gave his recommendation to the board on the highway striping project of awarding the bid to Straight-Line Striping with their Option 3 bid of $45,326.40.

Motion made by Hill, seconded by Dorn to accept and award the bid for the Highway Striping Project to Straight-Line Striping, Inc. of Grand Island, NE in the amount of $45,326.40 for Option 3, which includes edge striping on both sides of road, centerline, and no passing stripes (contractor to determine no passing zones per mile bid price). Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Bauman, seconded by Lytle to approve Interlocal Agreement to create Southeast Region, a separate entity, to provide for cooperative public safety service by and among the counties of Cass, Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Seward, Thayer and York. This agreement shall have a term of 5 years from the final date of execution by all parties to the agreement, unless earlier terminated pursuant to terms of the agreement. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Lytle, seconded by Bauman to adopt Resolution #19-09 to transfer $50,000.00 from the Miscellaneous General Fund to the County Jail Budget for additional funding for obligations of said budget. Motion carried 7-0.

Discussion on purchasing a new Turbo Radio System. Doug Ostergard with First Wireless spoke on the radio system.

Bauman left meeting at 11:09 a.m. Jurgens left meeting at 11:52 a.m.

Motion made by Hill, seconded by Dorn to put the Turbo Radio System purchase on the agenda in 2 weeks. Motion carried 4-1 with Lytle voting nay.

Chairman declared Board of Supervisors meeting adjourned at 12:10 a.m. until July 3, 2019.