Party Committee Chair Meetings Slated To Fill Recent Resignations

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Party committee chair meetings are slated to recommend replacements for Marshall County Attorney Laura Johnson McNish, who has accepted a district judgeship, and Marshall County Clerk Sonya Stohs, who this past week forwarded her resignation following an ongoing KBI investigation involving her office. The Republican Central Committee will meet Tuesday evening, 7 p.m. at the Marysville City Building to consider two attorney candidates, Coleman Younger of Frankfort with Galloway, Weigers, and Brinegar in Marysville, and Meghan Voracek of Seneca, with O’Keefe Law Office.

A meeting of the Democratic Central Committee is planned July 7th, at 7 p.m. at the Marysville City Building to elect a person to fill the unexpired term of county clerk. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the meeting where county clerk nominations will be accepted, and a replacement chosen. The public is welcome to either meeting, but only committee chairs will vote.