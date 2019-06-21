Party Committee Chair Meetings Slated To Fill Recent Resignations

By
Derek Nester
-

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Party committee chair meetings are slated to recommend replacements for Marshall County Attorney Laura Johnson McNish, who has accepted a district judgeship, and Marshall County Clerk Sonya Stohs, who this past week forwarded her resignation following an ongoing KBI investigation involving her office. The Republican Central Committee will meet Tuesday evening, 7 p.m. at the Marysville City Building to consider two attorney candidates, Coleman Younger of Frankfort with Galloway, Weigers, and Brinegar in Marysville, and Meghan Voracek of Seneca, with O’Keefe Law Office.

A meeting of the Democratic Central Committee is planned July 7th, at 7 p.m. at the Marysville City Building to elect a person to fill the unexpired term of county clerk. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the meeting where county clerk nominations will be accepted, and a replacement chosen. The public is welcome to either meeting, but only committee chairs will vote.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

