Gage County Board of Equalization Meeting Minutes – 6/19/19

The Gage County Board of Equalization met on June 19, 2019 at 8:33 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Matt Bauman, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Dennis Byars and Gary Lytle present. Patti Milligan, County Assessor, present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Dorn to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Jurgens, seconded by Hill to approve the minutes of the previous meeting as mailed/emailed out. Motion carried 7-0.

No public present for comments and request for future agenda items.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve agreement maintenance agreement with Stanard Appraisal Services, Inc., effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve agreement with Stanard Appraisal Services, Inc., for consultation services for the Board of Equalization property valuation protest hearings. Motion carried 7-0.

Chairman declared Board of Equalization adjourned at 8:43 a.m. until July 3, 2019.