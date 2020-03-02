Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/24/20

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived to observe the meeting at 8:51 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the February 18th meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Commissioner Comments – Commissioner Kickhaefer received 3 phone calls offering property sites to build the new jail on and one call suggesting we consider housing all our prisoners at other jail facility on a permanent basis. Commissioner Bramhall said he had several positive comments about moving the jail to a remote location for construction.

Carl & Linda Dressman of Frankfort, KS joined the meeting at 8:44 a.m.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Mr. & Mrs. Dressman were here to address the closed railroad crossing on Sunflower road. They have a complaint that the railroad used the Sunflower road closed crossing to access their right of way and parked equipment on the roadway. After some discussion, the Board directed Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to contact the railroad to discuss the usage of the road and closed crossing. The other concern brought forward was that Sunflower Road itself is NOT vacated, therefore is still a platted road. This is a township road and it will be brought to the attention of the township officers that the portion of Sunflower road to the West of the historic bridge is being farmed.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For 75 sq. anchors & 75 15 ft sq posts

$4,086.25-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109038

Floyd’s Truck Repair, Inc, Sabetha, KS

For 3 axel alignment & misc

$2,553.10-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109039

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with the bid sheet prepared by Schwab-Eaton for the digging of the Construction & Demolition Pit at the Landfill. The low bid in the amount of $146,604.00 was submitted by Kruse Dozer Service, LLC of Frankfort, KS.

Schwab-Eaton presented a Notice of Award in the amount of $146,604.00 for Kruse Dozer Service, LLC to dig the Construction & Demolition pit at the Landfill with an early start date of March 15 and a late start date of April 15 and to be completed in 120 working days.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the Notice of Award for the Construction & Demolition pit to Kruse Dozer Service, LLC in the amount of $146,604.00. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg discussed with the Board the cost of repairing the bridge North of Waterville and the possibility of a cost-share grant in the future to help rebuild the bridge. The repair of the pin and hangers only would be approximately $560,000, the repair of the abutments would be approximately $80,000 and the deck repair would be approximately $100,000. The Board asked if any of these repairs were urgent or if could wait to see if the cost-share grant is available and just replace the bridge instead of putting so much money into it to eventually have to replace it anyway. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg both felt that monitoring of the bridge at this time is acceptable and patch the deck as needed.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will contact Schwab-Eaton to see if can get the paperwork going to submit by the application date of April 2020.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He received the Road Use Agreement from Invenergy and will sit down with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar also mentioned to the Board his concern for county website safety. There are 2 platforms that are suggested for government websites of a .gov and https:. Marshall County has neither one of these platforms and he recommended looking into securing the website further. Commissioner Kickhaefer said that the plan is to secure the IT infrastructure and then look to the website for upgrading.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar was given a copy of the Master Service Agreement and the Silver Contract for Network Computer Solutions to review.

Partnership For Growth members Frank Popejoy, Ellen Barber and Rob Peschel met with the Board. Sheriff Dan Hargrave also joined the meeting. Partnership For Growth is proposing to Gift a 5.4 acre piece of land to Marshall County that is located just outside of the city limits of Marysville for the construction of a new jail facility. Partnership for Growth has the option to purchase land just East of this parcel which has access to water and would be willing to exercise that option to assist with providing water to the property. There is also a parcel of land owned by COPE Development that is located in the same area that could be purchased by the County to construct the jail. Sheriff Hargrave said that there are pros and cons to moving the jail away from the current location. Sheriff Hargrave feels that some challenges could include the personnel to transport inmates to the Court for hearings, increase in employees and as always safety issues with the transports.

Ellen Barber with Partnership for Growth said she is looking into eligibility & funding to possibly help develop the roads in this area. There are sometimes State funding for these types of projects and possibly look into Federal funding.

No action was taken regarding the jail at this time.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave informed the commissioners that he has a bid from Networks Place for a new firewall. He will have Fernando look at the specs and make sure is what they need. The maintenance agreement is for $250/month. He also said that Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. will pay a portion of this which will likely be split in half at $125/mo for each. He will come back to the Board with his decision.

Barbara Kickhaefer mover, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kimble Mapping, Manhattan, KS

For Annual Map Maintenance

$10,200.00-Appraiser’s Fund-P.O. #5837

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Transport

$1,120.00-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6183

Commissioner Tom Holle left the meeting ag 11:20 a.m.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar returned to the meeting after reviewing the Master Service Agreement for Network Computer Solutions. Mr. Brinegar advised that it was a pretty standard agreement and it will lock the County into exclusive purchasing for IT equipment and maintenance with Network Computer Solutions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to sign the Silver Contract and Master Service Agreement with Network Computer Solutions to begin on 03/01/2020. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as submitted. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Bramhall requested to place a call to Austin Masters with USDA regarding the loan options for the jail project.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve tax abatement value of 3,374 in the amount of $379.06. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:55 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.