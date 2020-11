WASHINGTON, KAN. – Effective 12:01 a.m. on November 17, 2020, all doors to the Washington County Courthouse and all other County Offices and buildings will be locked to the general public and access will be limited on a discretionary basis.

If you need access to a County Office, you must call the office to make an appointment and you will be subject to a health screening prior to accessing the office. For an appointment with the Treasurer’s office, please call 785-325-2461.