Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit Not Just For Soldiers

Fort Riley is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit June 26-27 at Riley’s Conference Center, 446 Seitz Ave. While this nationally-recognized hiring event provides active duty service members another avenue for exploring future careers, it’s also an opportunity for military spouses and veterans to connect with more than 90 employers and educational institutions that will be on hand and learn ways to jump start a new career.

Many companies will be prepared to interview and hire potential employees. Companies participating in the event range from America’s largest employers to dozens of smaller companies from across the region.

The event begins with a free reception on June 26, providing attendees the opportunity to network with human resource experts and hiring managers.

June 27 features a full day of workshops ranging from career planning to using digital networking and job search sites, such as LinkedIn and Indeed, to resume writing and interviewing. The day will conclude with a career fair and the opportunity to speak directly with representatives of local, regional and national companies.

The Hiring Our Heroes career summit is for all military spouses, service members and veterans, regardless of branch of service, from across the region — including Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and McConnell Air Force Base.

Pre-registration is recommended, as some employers will reach out to prospective employees prior to the event. You can pre-register for the career summit at http://www.hiringourheroes.org/events. For more information, call the Fort Riley Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program office at 785-239-2278.